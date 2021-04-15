FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

All-new Funko POP! food characters arrive: Kraft Mac & Cheese, Pringles, more

-
NewsToys & HobbiesFunko Pop!
Order Now!

Funko POP! has been on fire lately. Over the last month both Seinfeld and Justice League characters have been unveiled, but the brand hasn’t stopped there. It’s is now taking a wildly different path with new Funko POP! food-inspired models. Staples like Kraft Mac & Cheese, Pringles, and Fruity Pebbles have made the cut, but even more are continuing to appear. Pre-orders are now open for some, and these are bound to be popular as they are tapping into foods that many of us ate as kids (and still crave to this day). Keep reading to see photos and to learn more.

Funko POP! food characters let fans show their love for Pringles, Hot Tamales, more

All of the new Funko POP! food characters look fantastic. Best of all, there appears to be a growing variety of options to choose from. This means it’s time to make room on your desk for Kraft Mac & Cheese, Pringles, or something else.

As you can see in the photos below, the company has gone to great lengths in order to perfect the look of each character. Each unit has feet and arms, but one neat style decision is to have every character hold a piece or bowl of look-a-like food in their left hand.

I can’t be the only one that thinks Fruity Pebbles looks the quirkiest of the bunch. There’s something odd about giving a full-blown box of cereal eyes, arms, and feet, especially when there are two characters on the front who also have them. This isn’t a complaint though, as once again, this Funko POP! food character is bound to strike a nostalgic chord for fans of Fruity Pebbles.

Pricing and availability

A variety of new Funko POP! food characters are available for pre-order now. Pricing for each offering is in line with what the brand is charging for Seinfeld and Justice League with cost clocking in at $10.99 each. At such a reasonable price, there’s really no reason to hold yourself back from adding a character or two to your home office, bedroom, and more. Release dates vary between characters, with some slated to ship on July 15 and others starting August 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s not a whole lot to pick apart about these releases. The only disappointment is that fans won’t be able to get their hands on these for three months or so. Outside of that, pricing in pretty reasonable and many will agree that styling is spot on. Placing any of these on top of your desk is bound to kick off lighthearted and fun conversation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Toys & Hobbies

Funko Pop!

About the Author

LEGO’s iPhone-controlled Technic Liebherr R Exca...
Nike gives pre-owned shoes a second life with new refur...
Amazon and Anker team up to make Echo Buds Charging Pad...
NVIDIA Broadcast gives your streams an audio upgrade wi...
Pre-order paradise with Animal Crossing: New Horizons...
COACH Mother’s Day Collection is here to impress ...
Review: LEGO’s new 2,300-piece Space Shuttle Disc...
New Nintendo Indie World showcase starts now with 20 mi...
Show More Comments

Related

$139 off

Proscenic M6 PRO robot vac and mop now $139 off + Anker, Roborock, more models from $100

From $100 Learn More

The North Face’s Spring Favorites line and Hiking Look Book will have you ready to hit the trail running

Learn More
57% off

Tacklife’s highly-rated portable tire inflator falls by 57% down to under $16 at Amazon

Under $16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Kingdom Two Crowns, Stellarium PLUS, Bad North, more

FREE+ Learn More
$70 off

Save $70 on this 12-inch Chromebook x360 touchscreen, now just $290 shipped

$290 Learn More
From $12

LEGO’s iPhone-controlled Technic Liebherr R Excavator set now $100 off, more from $12

$100 off Learn More
$50

Sperry Boat Shoe Flash Sale offers styles for $50 shipped (Reg. $110)

Reg. $110 Learn More
70%+ off

Fossil Flash Sale takes 70%+ off watches, wallets, handbags, and more from $24

From $24 Learn More