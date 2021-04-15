Funko POP! has been on fire lately. Over the last month both Seinfeld and Justice League characters have been unveiled, but the brand hasn’t stopped there. It’s is now taking a wildly different path with new Funko POP! food-inspired models. Staples like Kraft Mac & Cheese, Pringles, and Fruity Pebbles have made the cut, but even more are continuing to appear. Pre-orders are now open for some, and these are bound to be popular as they are tapping into foods that many of us ate as kids (and still crave to this day). Keep reading to see photos and to learn more.

Funko POP! food characters let fans show their love for Pringles, Hot Tamales, more

All of the new Funko POP! food characters look fantastic. Best of all, there appears to be a growing variety of options to choose from. This means it’s time to make room on your desk for Kraft Mac & Cheese, Pringles, or something else.

As you can see in the photos below, the company has gone to great lengths in order to perfect the look of each character. Each unit has feet and arms, but one neat style decision is to have every character hold a piece or bowl of look-a-like food in their left hand.

I can’t be the only one that thinks Fruity Pebbles looks the quirkiest of the bunch. There’s something odd about giving a full-blown box of cereal eyes, arms, and feet, especially when there are two characters on the front who also have them. This isn’t a complaint though, as once again, this Funko POP! food character is bound to strike a nostalgic chord for fans of Fruity Pebbles.

Pricing and availability

A variety of new Funko POP! food characters are available for pre-order now. Pricing for each offering is in line with what the brand is charging for Seinfeld and Justice League with cost clocking in at $10.99 each. At such a reasonable price, there’s really no reason to hold yourself back from adding a character or two to your home office, bedroom, and more. Release dates vary between characters, with some slated to ship on July 15 and others starting August 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s not a whole lot to pick apart about these releases. The only disappointment is that fans won’t be able to get their hands on these for three months or so. Outside of that, pricing in pretty reasonable and many will agree that styling is spot on. Placing any of these on top of your desk is bound to kick off lighthearted and fun conversation.

