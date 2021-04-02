FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Justice League Zack Snyder Cut Funko POP! figures now up for pre-order from $11

A series of new Justice League Zack Snyder Cut Funko POP! figures have now been unleashed. Full-color versions of the Darkseid, Diana Prince, Black Suit Superman, and Dasaad that hit last month as part of special promotion for the re-cut film are going up for general release and are now available to pre-order. Originally released in a sort of “Justice is Gray” black-and-white metallic paint job with very limited availability, it looks like the rest of the DC Comics Snyder cut fans will be able to get in on the action now. Head below for a closer look. 

Justice League Zack Snyder Cut Funko POP! figures

The original five Justice League Zack Snyder Cut Funko Pop figures were released as part of an exclusive drop in both a bundled 4-pack and individually, but they weren’t easy to get, to say the least. However, Funko has now decided to rerelease these characters for everyone to get a hold of, but in full color, more like your standard vinyl Funko POP! figure. 

Superman is back from the dead and ready to battle Darkseid and Steppenwolf in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The Man Of Steel has gotten a Funko makeover and is ready to bring some Krypton energy to your collectibles shelf.

The collection includes Darkseid, Diana Prince, the Black Suit Superman, and Dasaad as well as a an additional figure that sees Darkseid atop his throne at a premium. All of these figures are now up for pre-order at Amazon with free Prime shipping and Entertainment Earth with free shipping in orders over $49:

  • Snyder Cut – Black Suit Superman $11
  • Snyder Cut – Diana with Arrow $11
  • Snyder Cut – Desaad $11
  • Snyder Cut – Darkseid $11
  • Snyder Cut – Darkseid on Throne $28

There will also be some exclusive figures for the Justice League Zack Snyder Cut collection as well. It sounds like Walmart will have a metallic Darkseid on sale at some point throughout the day, while an alternate take on Black Suit Superman will be available on Hot Topic sometime today as well. You can see both of these alternative designs in the image above. 

9to5Toys’ Take

Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut is now available on HBO Max in full color or in the black-and-white “Justice is Gray” edition, just like the recent companion Funko POP! releases. While some folks still weren’t overly impressed with Snyder’s Cyborg-heavy treatment of the new cut, there’s no denying how awesome these new releases are for DC fans and Funko collectors. Let’s just hope they stay in stock long enough that everyone can score their favorites. 

