Upgrade movie night with Hisense’s 55-inch 4K Android TV at $480 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the Hisense 55H8G Quantum Series 55-inch Android 4K UHDTV for $479.99 shipped. Typically fetching $600, this model just recently dropped to $530 and is now down an extra $50 to match our previous mention for the second-best price to date. Centered around an Android TV experience, you’ll be able to pull up content from YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and other services alongside access to Chromecast features, Google Assistant integration, and more. A 55-inch panel with Quantum Dot delivers 4K HDR picture quality and there’s even a built-in Dolby Atmos speaker system. A pair of HDMI ports round out the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,600 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with a smaller model may very well find the Hisense 40-inch H55 Android TV to be a compelling alternative at $250. You’ll still enjoy nearly all of the benefits of the lead deal, just in a more compact 40-inch size that’ll be a better fit for the office or bedroom. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,200 customers.

But if you’re really looking to recreate the theater experience at home, Sony’s X900H 85-inch 4K Smart Android TV is perfect for the job at $430 off. Or you could just upgrade an existing television with TiVo’s Stream 4K Android TV media player at $35. In either case, the built-in speakers probably aren’t going to cut it any more and these discounted TCL soundbars will give your setup a boost from $149.

Hisense 55-inch Android 4K TV features:

Transform your viewing experience with this 55-inch Hisense Quantum smart TV. The Dolby Vision HDR technology and Dolby Atmos blend to deliver immersive visuals and cinema-like sound, while the Hi-View Engine and local dimming zones produce vivid and sharp image contrasts. This Hisense Quantum smart TV features AI technology for adjusting pictures automatically, and the game mode improves refresh rates for impressive responses.

