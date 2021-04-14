FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s X900H 85-inch 4K Smart Android TV with AirPlay 2 now $430+ off at $2,170 shipped

-
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterSony
$430+ off $2,170

Amazon is now offering the 2020 Sony X900H 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $2,169.99 shipped. Price automatically drops in the cart or clip the on-page coupon (if it isn’t already). Originally $3,498, this one regularly fetches closer to $2,600 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $2,200 right now. Today’s deal is more than $1,300 off the orignal price on Amazon and $430 off the going rate for the lowest we can find. This is a massive 85-inch, 2160p Android TV with HDR, Dolby Vision, Netflix Calibrated Mode, and X-Reality PRO for upscaling HD content. Alongside direct access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services, it has built-in Google Assistant for voice control alongside AirPlay 2 and a voice remote. Four HDMI, two USB, optical audio, Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Bluetooth round out the connectivity here. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. Head below for more. 

A solid alternative to the feature-rich Sony model above is the 65-inch VIZIO P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV that starts at $1,280 on Amazon. Or just grab 65-inches of highly-rated Insignia Smart 4K UHD Fire TV for $550 and be done with it for a fraction of the price. 

If you’re looking to get in the OLED game, we are still tracking some big-time price drops on the gorgeous gallery-style models from LG with $340 Visa gift cards attached. That’s on top of Sony’s 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV at the Amazon low of $898 and the rest of the models we have right here from $500

Then head over to our home theater guide for all of your audio needs including these notable TCL Alto soundbar offers from $149 and more

More on the Sony X900H 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Watch glorious 4K images on this 85-inch Sony 4K TV. The 4K X-Reality PRO technology upscales films in 2K and Full HD closer to 4K resolution for vivid details. Advanced voice control on this 85-inch Sony 4K TV lets you find favorite movies and shows as fast as you can talk.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Home Theater Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Highly-rated Conico smartphone-controlled Indoor Cam no...
Anker’s latest sale has 3-in-1 iPhone chargers, t...
Score a new humidifier in today’s Gold Box sale a...
Save up to $80 on NutriBullet’s highly-rated Rx ...
Amazon garden sale from $7: Mason jar lavender windowsi...
Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Ca...
Apple Watch Series 6 styles go on sale at Amazon with u...
GOOLOO’s massive 4000A portable jump starter also...
Show More Comments

Related

$2,200 off

Sony’s 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $898 ($250 off) + more from $500

From $500 Learn More
$2,500 off

LG’s gallery-style 77-inch 4K OLED TV now up to $2,500 off with Visa gift card + more from $500

From $500 Learn More
35% off

Highly-rated Conico smartphone-controlled Indoor Cam now just $13 at Amazon (35% off)

$13 Learn More
36% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Go IPX7 Portable Speaker $29 (20% off), more

From $11 Learn More
60% off

L.L. Bean Spring Clearance Event takes up to 60% off jackets, vests, pullovers, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pocket Anatomy, Tiny Calendar Pro, Aviary, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot takes up to 55% off Makita tools, combo kits, and more

55% off Learn More
25% off

Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, COD Black Ops Cold War $39, Goose Game $12, more

$15 Learn More