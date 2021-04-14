Sony’s X900H 85-inch 4K Smart Android TV with AirPlay 2 now $430+ off at $2,170 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 2020 Sony X900H 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $2,169.99 shipped. Price automatically drops in the cart or clip the on-page coupon (if it isn’t already). Originally $3,498, this one regularly fetches closer to $2,600 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $2,200 right now. Today’s deal is more than $1,300 off the orignal price on Amazon and $430 off the going rate for the lowest we can find. This is a massive 85-inch, 2160p Android TV with HDR, Dolby Vision, Netflix Calibrated Mode, and X-Reality PRO for upscaling HD content. Alongside direct access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services, it has built-in Google Assistant for voice control alongside AirPlay 2 and a voice remote. Four HDMI, two USB, optical audio, Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Bluetooth round out the connectivity here. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. Head below for more.

A solid alternative to the feature-rich Sony model above is the 65-inch VIZIO P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV that starts at $1,280 on Amazon. Or just grab 65-inches of highly-rated Insignia Smart 4K UHD Fire TV for $550 and be done with it for a fraction of the price.

If you’re looking to get in the OLED game, we are still tracking some big-time price drops on the gorgeous gallery-style models from LG with $340 Visa gift cards attached. That’s on top of Sony’s 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV at the Amazon low of $898 and the rest of the models we have right here from $500.

Then head over to our home theater guide for all of your audio needs including these notable TCL Alto soundbar offers from $149 and more.

More on the Sony X900H 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Watch glorious 4K images on this 85-inch Sony 4K TV. The 4K X-Reality PRO technology upscales films in 2K and Full HD closer to 4K resolution for vivid details. Advanced voice control on this 85-inch Sony 4K TV lets you find favorite movies and shows as fast as you can talk.

