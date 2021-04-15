Let JBL’s Xtreme 2 Portable Speaker serenade you this summer at $200 (Save $150)

B&H offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.95 shipped. Usually fetching $350 like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 43% discount, matches our previous mention for the 2021 low, and is the best price since the holiday season. Rocking 15-hours of audio playback per charge and an IPX7 waterproof rating, JBL’s Xtreme 2 speaker is ready to serenade you just about anywhere. Other notable features include a rugged design that can withstand drops, JBL Connect+ support for linking multiple speakers together, and the ability to have two devices paired simultaneously. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Double down on the portability aspect of the featured deal by going with the JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speaker at $70. This one has a more compact design that lives up to its name by clipping onto your bag, shower curtain, and wherever else you can take this waterproof offering. Or just opt for the affordable JBL Go 3 Speaker for $40 and call it a day.

But if value is what you’re going for out of a portable Bluetooth speaker, Tribit’s all-new StormBox Pro is the offering for you. We just took a hands-on look and found it to be one of the best speakers of the summer, especially for those who want high-end features on a budget. Otherwise, give Anker’s Soundcore IPX5 waterproof speaker a look while it’s on sale for $22.

JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

JBL combines high-quality audio performance and durability so you can enjoy your favorite music in any environment with the forest green Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. The Bluetooth streaming capability allows up to two users to connect to the same speaker, so everyone gets the chance to hear their favorite tunes. Armed with four drivers, two JBL bass radiators, and a rechargeable 10000mAh LiPo battery, this speaker is designed to provide clear sound over a long period of time.

