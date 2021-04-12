Get ready for summer with Anker’s Soundcore IPX5 waterproof speaker for $22

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering the Soundcore IPX5 Waterproof Portable Speaker for $21.99 with the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available to Prime customers or on orders over $25. Between the patented bass port and dual audio drivers, you can expect premium sound even at the highest volume. A huge selling point here is the 24-hour battery life and IPX5 waterproof rating, making it perfect for summer beach trips, camping, and more. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and you can connect it to Alexa devices. Backed by a 18-month warranty, and rated 4.7/5 stars from over 52,000 customers. Head below for more info.

Beating out today’s lead deal for quality or price is tough on all sides, but if you don’t quite need all that extra battery life, check out LENRUE’s portable Bluetooth speaker for $13.99 with the on-page coupon. With a 12-hour battery life and high quality dual audio drivers, this is an ideal portable speaker for one of the very lowest prices we can find. It’s Bluetooth 5.0 compatible and has a built-in microphone nestled inside. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 2,500 customers.

On the higher end of things, you can score Harman’s Citation 100 portable speaker, regularly $350, for only $94 shipped. Or take up 30% off HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming headset, now just $90. Whatever your needs, you’ll be sure to find something you love here in our wireless speaker and headphone guides.

Soundcore Bluetooth portable speaker features:

Boasting less than 1% total harmonic distortion, SoundCore sounds great even at the highest volumes. Incredible Battery Life Anker’s industry-leading power management technology keeps your tunes playing for up to 24 hours on a single charge—that’s over a week’s worth of playtime (based on average usage). Uncompromised Portability To keep SoundCore small but also sounding great, we’ve designed it using a unique spiral bass port design. The result is a clean bass sound you can easily pick up and put in your bag. Bluetooth 4.0 Connectivity Unlike most other speakers, SoundCore uses the very latest Bluetooth technology to maximize device compatibility and pairing speed.

