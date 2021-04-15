FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

JLab’s 2021 USB-C mics hit Amazon all-time low starting from $29.50 (Reg. up to $150)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesJLab
40% off From $29.50

JLab’s official Amazon store is now offering the JLab Audio Talk Go USB-C Microphone for $29.40 shipped. Regularly $49, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since they were unveiled back in February. Already one of the more compelling options in the $49 range, these one just got even more enticing with today’s deal price. This is a USB-C mic ideal for podcasting, streaming, music recording, and more with a 96kHz/24bit audio converter and USB-C connectivity. It has a pair of pickup pattern options for various recording scenarios, quick-mute button, 3.5mm audio monitoring jack, an included 5-foot USB-USB-C cable and the ability to link up with standard 5/8-inch mounts and stands. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can learn more right here. Head below for some price drops on the higher-end 2021 models. 

More JLab Microphone deals:

For something more affordable, check out this ongoing deal on the Amazon best-selling TONOR USB Microphone bundle. It includes all of the extras and will save you even more than today’s JLab options, just without the USB-C connection. 

The go browse through our hands-on review of the Samson Q9U, the Tula microphone/recorder combo, and our roundup of the best podcasting microphones

More on the JLab Talk Go Mic:

  • Compact, Lightweight and Portable: Meet Talk GO, a compact, lightweight and portable microphone, with studio- quality performance. Offering a generous resolution of 96kHz/24BIT, Talk GO is great for calls, podcasts, gaming, ASMR, and voice overs using its two directional pattern modes, Cardioid and Omnidirectional.
  • Professional Grade Recording: Talk GO features a studio-quality resolution of 96kHz/24BIT to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and offers a great dynamic sound range for everyday use. With its compact fit, and lightweight build, you can bring it anywhere, anytime.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

JLab

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Complete your home art kit from $9.50 in today’s ...
Motorola’s unlocked G Stylus Smartphone sees 33% ...
Proscenic M6 PRO robot vac and mop now $139 off + Anker...
Save up to $99 on LG’s Ergo UltraFine 4K Monitors...
Upgrade movie night with Hisense’s 55-inch 4K Android...
Anker Gold Box sale from $11: Dual Qi Charger, USB-C hu...
Save up to 30% on Blink’s latest smart indoor and out...
Snap Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet onto...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $42

Amazon best-selling TONOR USB Microphone bundle falls to $27 shipped (Reg. up to $42)

$27 Learn More
37% off

Complete your home art kit from $9.50 in today’s Gold Box: Paint sets, paper, more up to 37% off

From $9.50 Learn More
Save 33%

Motorola’s unlocked G Stylus Smartphone sees 33% price cut to $200

$200 Learn More
$139 off

Proscenic M6 PRO robot vac and mop now $139 off + Anker, Roborock, more models from $100

From $100 Learn More
Shop now

Save up to $99 on LG’s Ergo UltraFine 4K Monitors from $500

Save $99 Learn More
Save $50

Upgrade movie night with Hisense’s 55-inch 4K Android TV at $480 (Save $50)

$480 Learn More
39% off

Anker Gold Box sale from $11: Dual Qi Charger, USB-C hubs, power strip, more up to 39% off

From $11 Learn More
Save 30%

Save up to 30% on Blink’s latest smart indoor and outdoor cameras from $28

From $28 Learn More