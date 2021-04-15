JLab’s 2021 USB-C mics hit Amazon all-time low starting from $29.50 (Reg. up to $150)

JLab’s official Amazon store is now offering the JLab Audio Talk Go USB-C Microphone for $29.40 shipped. Regularly $49, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since they were unveiled back in February. Already one of the more compelling options in the $49 range, these one just got even more enticing with today’s deal price. This is a USB-C mic ideal for podcasting, streaming, music recording, and more with a 96kHz/24bit audio converter and USB-C connectivity. It has a pair of pickup pattern options for various recording scenarios, quick-mute button, 3.5mm audio monitoring jack, an included 5-foot USB-USB-C cable and the ability to link up with standard 5/8-inch mounts and stands. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can learn more right here. Head below for some price drops on the higher-end 2021 models.

For something more affordable, check out this ongoing deal on the Amazon best-selling TONOR USB Microphone bundle. It includes all of the extras and will save you even more than today’s JLab options, just without the USB-C connection.

The go browse through our hands-on review of the Samson Q9U, the Tula microphone/recorder combo, and our roundup of the best podcasting microphones.

Compact, Lightweight and Portable: Meet Talk GO, a compact, lightweight and portable microphone, with studio- quality performance. Offering a generous resolution of 96kHz/24BIT, Talk GO is great for calls, podcasts, gaming, ASMR, and voice overs using its two directional pattern modes, Cardioid and Omnidirectional.

Professional Grade Recording: Talk GO features a studio-quality resolution of 96kHz/24BIT to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and offers a great dynamic sound range for everyday use. With its compact fit, and lightweight build, you can bring it anywhere, anytime.

