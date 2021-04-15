FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s iPhone-controlled Technic Liebherr R Excavator set now $100 off, more from $12

-
Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator for $349.99 shipped when code LEGOR9800 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $450, like you’d find direct from LEGO or Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is the best we’ve seen since November, beats our previous mention by $10, and is a new 2021 low.

LEGO’s Liebherr R 9800 Excavator enters as one of the largest creations ever officially assembled and is comprised of over 4,100-pieces. Standing 15-inches high as well as 25-inches long, this Technic build is complete with seven Bluetooth-enabled Powered UP motors for smartphone control. Alongside a working excavating arm, there’s also massive drivable treads and more. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Then be sure to check out all of the Super Mario LEGO kits that are also still on sale, with 20% off a selection of creations from the video game inspired world starting at $16. But make sure to go feast your eyes on our review of the 2,300-piece Space Shuttle Discovery set from the LEGO Group. 

LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator features:

Get ready for a colossal LEGO build and play experience with the 4,108-piece LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator. Developed in partnership with Liebherr, this replica model is operated via the intuitive LEGO TECHNIC CONTROL+ app and powered by 2 advanced Smart Hubs with 7 motors.

