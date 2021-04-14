Build your own LEGO Super Mario world with 20% off kits starting at $16

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of LEGO Super Mario sets starting at $16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the LEGO Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set for $47.99. Down from the usual $60 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and amounts to 20% in savings. Expanding upon the Adventures with Mario Starter Course which is also on sale, this 366-piece creation gives you a collection of new enemies, structures, and accessories to build your own Mario level. Some particular highlights include Larry, a Goomba, Bob-omb, and Koopa Paratroopa characters. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has th LEGO Adventures with Mario Starter Course on sale for $47.99. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 231-piece creation is centered around the exclusive electronic Mario figure which lets you merge all of the brick-built models with some classic Nintendo video game action. There’s also a selection of bricks to assemble your very own level complete with a Goomba, Bowser Jr., and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at the experience.

LEGO Super Mario deals:

But then make sure to go check out our review of the 2,300-piece Space Shuttle Discovery set from the LEGO Group. Now is a perfect time to pick up the just-released kit too, considering you can take advantage of the first double LEGO VIP points promotion of the year.

LEGO Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set features:

Young builders can customize their LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course and Expansion Sets in limitless ways with this versatile Master Your Adventure Maker Set (71380) Includes LEGO toy figures of 4 iconic Super Mario enemy characters – Larry and a Goomba, Bob-omb and Koopa Paratroopa – to add to the play experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!