Each year LEGO unveils a new massive, several-thousand piece Technic vehicle. Last year sports car fans were able to bring home a 3,599-piece Bugatti Chiron and for 2019, LEGO is shifting over to construction for one of its biggest kits yet. The upcoming LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 is comprised of over 4,100-pieces, packs new app-enabled CONTROL+ power functions and more with a colossal price tag to match. Head below for a closer look.

Having been first teased earlier this year at the Nuremberg Toy Fair, we’re now finally getting a look at this upcoming build. LEGO’s new Technic Liebherr R 9800 recreates one of the world’s largest excavators. Stacking up to 4,108 pieces, the Technic Liebherr R 9800 sits at the seventh largest build to be released by LEGO to date. Flanked by two massive treads, the build features a working main boom and more.

There’s more to LEGO’s most recent Technic marvel than size. Many of the previously-released Technic builds feature some kind of motorized functionality. This time around, LEGO will be upping the ante by including a new CONTROL+ system. As the next iteration of Power Functions components, CONTROL+ will allow for app control and programming capabilities. The Technic Liebherr R 9800 will include two all-new smart hubs, which can each drive up to four LEGO motors.

Another notable feature here is that the system will be able to execute multiple functions simultaneously. It seems that much of the creation’s functionality will be accomplished thanks to the seven included electronic motors. A series of pneumatic tubes give off the appearance of air-powered movement, though that appears to be just for show.

LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 launches later this fall

The LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 is slated to hit store shelves come August 1st. While state-side pricing has yet to be confirmed, it’ll be retailing for €449.99 over in Germany and the rest of Europe. That equates to around $508 here in the United States. Odds are we’ll see a price tag closer to $499.99 though.

9to5Toys’ Take

Technic is a LEGO theme that’s well-known for being packed with massive creations. The new LEGO Liebherr R 9800 embodies that sentiment more than pretty much any other build we’ve seen from the lineup. While exact dimensions have yet to be unveiled, it’s sure to be one of the largest overall builds to date, making it even more appealing for builders.

The near-$500 price tag is arguably the only aspect of the new unveil that could throw a wrench into the kit. It definitely makes it more of a niche build, much like the UCS Millennium Falcon. Regardless, it’s hard not to love an over 4,100-piece LEGO set.

