Proscenic M6 PRO robot vac and mop now $139 off + Anker, Roborock, more models from $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Proscenic M6 PRO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $369, today’s offer is more than 35% or $139 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Alongside Google Home and Alexa support for voice control, this model uses a laser navigation system to map your space and connect with the companion app to offer smart control (cleaning modes, scheduled cleaning, room specific cleaning, no-go zones, set specific zones to clean, and more). It will also return to the included dock to charge and then continue right where it left off if need be. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers and you’ll find even more robot vacuum deals below.

Now, if you don’t need the dual-function mopping system, save some cash and go with the ILIFE A4s Pro Robot Vacuum for $150 after you clip the on-page coupon. This one carries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon and features an even more well-known brand name than today’s lead deal. Having said all that, you’ll also find some additional models on sale from big-name brands in the list below as well.

More robot vacuum and mop deals:

More on the Proscenic M6 PRO:

Upgraded laser navigation system intelligently navigates and maps your home by creating a real-time map of your space and then plans the best cleaning paths. Featuring 24 sensor on the unit, it can easily and efficiently handle complex environments. Not suitable for Proscenic Automatic Dust & Dirt

