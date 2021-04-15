FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on Blink’s latest smart indoor and outdoor cameras from $28

Amazon is now discounting its lineup of Blink smart home security cameras starting at $27.99 shipped. Our top pick is on a 3-pack of the latest Blink Outdoor Cameras for $179.99. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, matches our previous mention for the lowest price of 2021, and is the second-best discount to date. Sporting a refreshed design, the latest outdoor cameras from Blink deliver 2-year battery life on top of 1080p feeds and integration with Alexa. There’s also a fully weather-resistant form-factor to ensure you can place these just about anywhere on your property alongside two-way talk, night vision, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 41,000 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Then once you’ve shopped all of the Blink discounts, be sure to head over to our smart home guide for all of the week’s other best deals. Person detection highlights the Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell which is marked down to $179 alongside new 2021 lows on Ring smart outdoor solar flood and wall lighting  from $25.

All-new Blink Outdoor camera features:

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries. Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.

