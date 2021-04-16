Tidy up your garage with Amazon’s Sports Ball Storage Rack, now $5.50 (Save 43%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Sports Ball Storage Rack for $5.68 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 43% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Want to give a soccer ball, volleyball, or basketball a dedicated place in your garage, basement, or somewhere else? If so, this wall-mount rack from Amazon is ready to step in and help tidy up your space. Amazon touts that it is able to keep the ball in question out of your way while also ensuring it remains easy to access. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today's savings leave you with enough left over to grab this portable air pump. It'll only cost $4 Prime shipped and will make for an easy way to top off sports balls whenever the need strikes.

Haven't had your fill of deals yet? If not, swing by our sports, fitness and home goods guides to see what else may be calling your name.

Amazon Basics Sports Ball Storage Rack features:

Wall-mounted sports-ball storage rack securely holds a single ball, keeping it out of the way, yet easy to access

Unique shape accommodates different types of balls, including basketballs, volleyballs, and soccer balls

Precision-molded thermoplastic mounting with steel springs; quick, easy wall-mount installation

