Schwinn’s IC3 Exercise Bike is $100 off alongside treadmills, more from $50 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike for $499.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $100 off the going rate and marks the best price we have tracked since October. Ready to truly invest and build out your at-home gym? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with this premium exercise bike. This unit offers a 40-pound flywheel that’s said to operate both smoothly and silently thanks to a belt-drive design. Schwinn touts this unit as offering “infinitely variable resistance,” allowing you to start small and work your way up. Staying hydrated and entertained while cycling will be a cinch since you’ll find both oversized water bottle and integrated media holders. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more fitness deals priced from $50.

More fitness deals:

The fitness-related deals are far from over, last night we spotted $200 off Bowflex’s PR1000 Home Gym and prior to that Marcy’s Olympic Cage System fell to $189. Other notable discounts include FLYBIRD’s Adjustable Utility Weight Bench at $119 alongside Stamina’s all-in-one Power Tower for $92 with more equipment from $10.

Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike features:

  • 40 pounds flywheel powered by a smooth and silent belt drive with infinitely variable resistance
  • Dual SPD pedals come standard with toe cages and clips
  • Fully adjustable ventilated race-style seat
  • Urethane-dipped handlebars with fore/aft adjustment
  • Oversized water bottle holder with integrated media holder

LEGO’s new 2021 sets on sale for one of the first...
Save $16 on the $69 6-zone Orbit B-hyve smart sprinkler...
Tidy up your garage with Amazon’s Sports Ball Sto...
Shoot movie quality content with this best-selling smar...
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger falls to new Amazon l...
Amazon’s self-made 9-in-1 USB-C Hub falls to $35 ...
Prep for summer cocktails and snacks: Amazon hand blend...
Save up to $110 on highly-rated Roborock smart robotic ...
