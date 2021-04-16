FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home smart ambient lighting with this Philips Hue Bluetooth Bulb at $42

Reg. $50 $42

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb with Bluetooth for $42 shipped. Usually selling for $50, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is matching the best price we’ve seen in nearly a year and is one of the first discounts of the year. Armed with multicolor lighting capabilities, this Philips Hue bulb brings Bluetooth connectivity into the mix alongside the usual inclusion of Zigbee. Having your choice between the two connectivity options means you can use the bulb by itself, or pair with with a hub and the rest of the Hue ecosystem down the road. You’ll even find HomeKit control as well as Alexa and Assistant compatibility. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 27,000 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more and grab the dimmable white version of Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb for $15 instead. Here, you’ll still take advantage of much of the same features as the color version. But if the multicolor capabilities of the lead deal don’t do too much for you, it’s a notable way to cut costs even further.

But if it’s multicolor lighting for the patio or front lawn, you can still lock-in 20% discounts on many of the Philips Hue outdoor lights. With various pathway lamps, spotlights, and more on sale, prices start at $120 to have your space looking its best this spring.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb with Bluetooth features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single LED smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the HomeKit Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

