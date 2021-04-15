Save 20% on Philips Hue smart color outdoor pathway lamps, spotlights, more from $120

Philips Hue is currently discounting a selection of its smart outdoor lighting accessories headlined by the Econic White & Color Ambiance Outdoor Smart Pathway light kit for $120 shipped. Typically selling for $150, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. This smart pathway light expands the rest of your Philips Hue setup with an outdoor-ready design. Alongside its white and color output, you’ll enjoy Siri, Alexa, and Assistant integration. Included alongside the lamp itself is a ground stake as well as the weather-resistant power supply that can be used to power additional lights in the Hue outdoor ecosystem, too. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another standout from all of the deals today is the Philips Hue Lily XL Outdoor spot light starter kit for $120. Down from $150, you’re saving the same 20% as noted above with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low. This outdoor light packs much the same multicolor illumination and smart features as the lead deal, but in a different form-factor that will shine colorful light onto your patio. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Then be sure to shop all of the other deals in this outdoor Philips Hue sale. There are a few additional ways to upgrade your accent lighting at 20% off while taking advantage of the ecosystem’s perks. Or just score the new 2021 lows on these Ring Solar Pathlights from $30 alongside the rest of its outdoor lighting deals starting at $25.

Philips Hue Econic Pathway Light kit features:

Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest products or Samsung SmartThings system, or use the Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor to automate smart lights upon detection of movement. Brighten up dark paths with 16 million colors or all shades of white. No more complexity to get smart lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

