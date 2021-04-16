Boost your summer vibe with this powerful Marshall Stanmore II Smart Speaker at $150 off

Amazon offers this Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker with Alexa for $249.99 shipped. This shaves a clean $150 off the usual rate, marking the lowest price of the year. Packed with some of the very best audio tech we’ve seen from the classic brand, this retro-inspired speaker can easily fill a room to bursting with clean, articulate sound. It comes with built-in Alexa as well as vintage analog controls for volume, bass, treble, plus aux and Spotify connectivity. This high-class speaker is backed up by two 15-watt Class D amplifiers for the highs, and a booming 50-watt amplifier for bass that can shake a dancefloor, all wrapped in an iconic vintage finish. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,600 satisfied customers. Head below for more.

If you’re on the hunt for a quality Bluetooth speaker with an irresistible retro design, take a look at this Geardio Vintage FM-Radio/Speaker for just $27.90 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Offering up to 9 hours of playtime and 5-watt amplifiers, this is a great option for travel, small get togethers, or enjoying your favorites via Bluetooth or FM radio. And wrapped in that too-cute 50’s flare, it makes a great gift for music lovers or anyone with a nostalgic side. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,400 shoppers.

Looking for more ways to listen? Don’t miss today’s great deals on Sennheiser’s latest True Wireless Earbuds for $90.50, or these Monoprice weatherproof outdoor speakers at $78. Or if you want to keep that vintage physique, check out these powerful desktop speaker with wood accents for $149.

Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker features:

Stanmore II voice produces clean and precise Audio, even at the highest level, due to advanced components such as two 15 watt class D amplifiers powering its tweeters and a 50 watt class D amplifier to drive its mighty subwoofer. With Alexa you can use your voice to Multi-Task, hands-free. Ask Alexa to play your favorite playlist or teach you a new chord progression on the guitar. Even tell Alexa to turn the volume up when your favorite sing comes on or hit the lights when you’re ready to call it a day.

