Sennheiser’s latest True Wireless Earbuds are down to a new low of $90.50

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds for $90.45 shipped. Typically fetching as much as $200, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. As one of the most recent additions to Sennheiser’s stable of earbuds, this true wireless pair is backed by 7mm dynamic drivers to achieve the brand’s signature sound. You’ll also be able to count on 7-hour battery life that steps up to 20 thanks to the bundled USB-C charging case. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app completes the package. Over 665 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more cash when you ditch the Sennheiser branding and go with the Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Earbuds at $30. This alternative arrives Bluetooth functionality, but ditches the cord-free design for an around-the-neck form-factor and a more affordable price tag that’s backed by 14-hour battery life, IP67 water-resistance, and a 4.3/5 star rating to complete the package.

Otherwise, you’ll want to check out all of the other price cuts currently live in our headphones guide. You can still bring home AirPods Pro for $197 with spatial audio and ANC in tow, as well as Libratone’s Q Adapt Wireless Noise Cancelling cans at $49.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds features:

Whether you’re in the mood for calming tunes or crave some thrilling beats, the bespoke drivers of the CX 400BT True Wireless deliver high-fidelity sound with deep bass, natural mids and a clear treble. Plus, you can personalize your listening experience with the Smart Control App, which lets you play with built-in equalizers for an even more amazing sound quality.

