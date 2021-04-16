Jamo’s powered speakers with wood accents now $149 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $200+)

AcousticSoundDesign (99% positive feedback int he last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Jamo S 801 PM Powered Studio/BookShelf Monitors for $149 shipped. This price is available on the white and black set. Regularly as much as $300 at Crutchfield, they tend to sell for $200 at Amazon and are now at least $50 off for the lowest we can find. Featuring a gorgeous minimalist design, these versatile monitors are great for the desktop, speaker stands, or your bookshelf. No receiver for amp required, this is a powered set with Bluetooth streaming, USB, optical, and analog RCA connectivity. The 25.4mm (1-inch) silk dome tweeter and 102mm (4-inch) poly fiber woofer are housed inside of a handcrafted frame with subtle wood-like touches and fully magnetic, woven linen grilles. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great, lower-cost alternative to today’s Jamo offer is the PreSonus Eris E3.5-inch Near Field Studio Monitors with Bluetooth at $130. Or the non-Bluetooth model for $100. While these ones have a more traditional studio-look to them and don’t feature the fancy woven grilles, they will save some cash, carry far better reviews from over 10,000 Amazon customers and will sound great in your setup.

But we have loads of amazing speaker deals to have you ready for the summer right now. Alongside a massive price drop on Harman’s Google Assistant Citation 100 Wireless Speaker, we are also tracking solid deals on JBL’s Xtreme 2 portable model, these Monoprice weatherproof outdoor speakers, and the Google Nest Audio Speaker. Just be sure to hit our review of Tribit’s all-new StormBox Pro, the “summer’s most value-packed speaker.”

More on the Jamo S 801 PM Powered Monitors:

Built-in all-digital amplifier

No receiver required – Bluetooth enabled, USB, optical, and analog (RCA) subwoofer output

The integrated WaveGuide focuses on the high-frequency sound for dynamic, true-to-life reproduction, while the rear-firing port allows for better low-frequency extension.

