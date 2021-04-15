Upgrade your patio with a pair of Monoprice weatherproof outdoor speakers at $78 (32% off)

Monoprice is offering a pair of its 6.5-inch 2-way Weatherproof Outdoor Wall-mounted Speakers for $77.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has these same speakers listed for $114.50 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re after a way to enjoy some tunes outside this spring and summer, look no further. These speakers feature a weatherproof design built to withstand the elements. Plus, since you’ll get two speakers, this kit will provide ample coverage for the entire patio and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the Monoprice namesake and larger 6.5-inch design for a 4-inch alternative on Amazon. This pair from Dual Electronics offers similar weather resistance, costing just $38.50 right now. You’ll still get two speakers, just set your expectations to be a bit below what you’ll get from Monoprice above.

Don’t miss out on the deals that we found earlier today from JBL. The Xtreme 2 Portable Speaker is a great outdoor speaker on sale at $200, which is a $150 discount from its normal going rate. You’ll find that this model is Bluetooth and sports a built-in battery, meaning you won’t need a dedicated amp to drive it like the two mentions above.

More about Monoprice’s Speakers:

Life is too short for speakers that don’t sound great! Our engineers and audio experts have spent countless hours listening to and comparing various speakers until we were satisfied we had found models that fit our demanding standards.

While Monoprice believes in function over form, there is nothing wrong with having speakers that look good, too.

These speakers feature an IP55 Ingress Protection Rating, which means that they can withstand continuous water jets from any direction, making them effectively weatherproof.

