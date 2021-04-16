In case you haven’t heard, a new FREE Resident Evil Village demo is on the way. One of the most anticipated games of the spring is now set for release early next month. There are some completely free demos on the way spread across all platforms, early access for PlayStation gamers, and a somewhat confusing schedule to make sense of. Head below for all of the details and timed FREE demo windows for your next chance to experience Lady Dimitrescu and her terrifying daughters.

FREE Resident Evil Village demo

Along with the release date, a Netflix CGI adaption starring Leon, and the reveal of the Mercenaries multiplayer mode for RE8, but this is 9to5Toys after all, so it’s the upcoming new FREE demo that has caught our attention.

After seeing a freebie trial hit back in January, the new FREE Resident Evil Village demo will give players another time-limited chance to explore “the Castle” setting, as well as the surrounding “Village” portion of the game free of charge. This time around, we are looking at a multiplatform, time-limited free demo that will give players an eight-hour window to try the game out for 60 minutes.

Here’s the times and dates for the multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo:

North America: May 1 at 8 p.m. ET to May 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Europe: May 2 at 2 a.m. CEST to May 3 at 2 a.m. CEST

Asia: May 2 at 8 a.m. HKT to May 3 at 8 a.m. HKT

However, PlayStation owners (PS4 and PS5) will be able to get early access to this demo content starting this weekend. The PlayStation exclusive early access for the FREE Resident Evil Village demo be spread across two time-limited periods: one for the “Castle” portion and one for the “Village” section of the game/demo:

FREE RE Village demo on PlayStation:

North America: April 17 at 5 p.m. to April 18 at 4 a.m. ET

Europe: April 18 at 7 p.m. to April 19 at 3 a.m. CEST

Asia: April 18 at 5 p.m. to April 19 at 1 a.m. HKT

FREE RE Castle demo on PlayStation:

North America: April 24 at5 p.m. to April 25 at 4 a.m. ET

Europe: April 25 at 7 p.m. to April 26 at 3 a.m. CEST

Asia: April 25 at 5 p.m. to April 26 at 1 a.m. HKT

While the FREE Resident Evil Village demo is starting tomorrow for PS gamers, it won’t be long before the game proper hits either. Capcom will be releasing Resident Evil Village come May 7, 2021, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One, Windows, and Google Stadia.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the timed schedule can be a bit confusing, if not slightly annoying, free is free, and this is the latest in the much-beloved Resident Evil franchise. The game is looking fantastic thus far, not to mention the Mercenaries multiplayer portion that comes free to those that purchase Resident Evil Village. Capcom has done a great job at allowing players to give this thing a try without dropping a nickel down so far, and we have to commend them for that, despite the slightly odd-timed nature of it all.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!