Today’s best game deals: LEGO sale from $5, Reigns Game of Thrones $2, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has kicked off a notable Xbox LEGO game sale from $5 to complete your collection, keep the kids busy at home, or just to enjoy some virtual brick building fun of your own. One standout here, among the many, is the The LEGO Games Bundle for $24.99, down from the usual $100 in digital form. This one includes LEGO DC Super-Villains, Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, The LEGO Movie Videogame and The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame. Purchasing all four titles individually would run you $30 today, and that’s at the current sale price. A great chance to score a bundle of fun LEGO titles in one feel swoop for cheap, there are loads more on sale right now if you’re looking for particular titles. In fact, both Sony and Microsoft have a series of digital LEGO games on sale right now ranging from Star Wars and Marvel to DC titles as well as the brilliant LEGO City Undercover (Xbox and PSN for this one), among others. Head below for more deals including Dragon’s Lair Trilogy, Untitled Goose Game, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Flinthook, Bastion, Cuphead, and much more. 

Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to launch on PC May 18

First major PlayStation 5 update hits today: USB storage, new social features, and more

Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members

Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more

E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day online event

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’

