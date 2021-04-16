Today’s best game deals: LEGO sale from $5, Reigns Game of Thrones $2, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has kicked off a notable Xbox LEGO game sale from $5 to complete your collection, keep the kids busy at home, or just to enjoy some virtual brick building fun of your own. One standout here, among the many, is the The LEGO Games Bundle for $24.99, down from the usual $100 in digital form. This one includes LEGO DC Super-Villains, Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, The LEGO Movie Videogame and The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame. Purchasing all four titles individually would run you $30 today, and that’s at the current sale price. A great chance to score a bundle of fun LEGO titles in one feel swoop for cheap, there are loads more on sale right now if you’re looking for particular titles. In fact, both Sony and Microsoft have a series of digital LEGO games on sale right now ranging from Star Wars and Marvel to DC titles as well as the brilliant LEGO City Undercover (Xbox and PSN for this one), among others. Head below for more deals including Dragon’s Lair Trilogy, Untitled Goose Game, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Flinthook, Bastion, Cuphead, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New Nintendo Indie World game sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue
- Pac-Man 99 battle royale game FREE for Switch Online
- April PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Cloudpunk PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones Switch $2 (Reg. $4)
- Overcooked! 2 Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Blasphemous $10 (Reg. $25)
- Watch Dogs Legion $19(Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Lair Trilogy Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Flinthook Switch $9 (Reg. $15)
- LIMBO Switch $2 (Reg. $10)
- Bastion Switch $3 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor Switch $4 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Mad Max PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- PSN Yakuza franchise sale from $5
- EARTHLOCK Switch $6 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Avengers $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $49 (Reg. $60)
- Little Nightmares Complete Switch $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise $50 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Switch
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to launch on PC May 18
First major PlayStation 5 update hits today: USB storage, new social features, and more
Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members
Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more
E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day online event
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’
