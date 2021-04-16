Earlier in the month, LEGO showcased six golden Harry Potter minifigures that would be included in a wave of 20th anniversary kits. Now we’re getting a full look at all eight of the creations from the Wizarding World that span the original films to give us re-creations of iconic moments from the series. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO unveils new Harry Potter 20th anniversary kits

Today, the LEGO Group is officially launching a collection of eight upcoming kits in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter theme and debut of the first film. With a series of Hogwarts builds that all interlock into a larger play set, as well as some other iconic re-creations from the Wizarding World, builders will be able to get their hands on the kits starting on June 1.

Across the lineup, several of the kits that assemble the Hogwarts Castle feature callbacks to the original builds released in 2001. The most notable of these are the sand green roofs on various buildings, which were one of the more distinct aspects of first LEGO Harry Potter kits from back in the day. While recent builds have switched to a more accurate color scheme, reverting back to the original design makes for a fitting adjustment in celebration of the 20th anniversary.

Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets

Entering as the flagship release from the Harry Potter 20th anniversary kits, the LEGO Group has re-created the Chamber of Secrets from Hogwarts. Stacking up to 1,176 pieces, the set assembles one of the most iconic aspects of the Wizarding World, and comes complete with 11 minifigures. It’s the largest section of the Hogwarts Castle from the eight builds, and comes in three sections that can be interlocked with other kits.

As for the other seven creations in the upcoming wave, pricing starts at $20. You’ll find some smaller builds to bring into the Chamber of Secrets, as well as some standalone builds, like an automaton of Dumbledore’s Phoenix and a full chess board from Sorcerer’s Stone. There’s also a pretty interesting pair of brick-built Harry and Hermione minifigures. Get a closer look at everything down below.

















Harry Potter & Hermione Granger: $119.99 | 1,673 pieces

| 1,673 pieces Hogsmeade Village Visit: $79.99 | 851 pieces

| 851 pieces Hogwarts Wizard’s Chess: $59.99 | 876 pieces

| 876 pieces Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter: $39.99 | 397 pieces

| 397 pieces Fawkes, Dumbledore’s Phoenix: $39.99 | 597 pieces

| 597 pieces Hogwarts: First Flying Lesson: $29.99 | 264 pieces

| 264 pieces Hogwarts: Polyjuice Potion Mistake: $19.99 | 217 pieces

9to5Toys’ Take

Fans who grew up building the original Harry Potter kits 20 years ago are sure to find these to be quite the eye-catching creations. I really dig the callbacks to the first wave from 2001, and the direction of having all of the individual kits combine into a more complete Hogwarts Castle is a pretty interesting choice that many builders are sure to appreciate. The variety with the other kits is also a nice touch to give fans of all backgrounds something to assemble.

