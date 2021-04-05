Today, the LEGO Group is showcasing a collection of six upcoming golden Harry Potter minifigures. With this year being the 20th anniversary of the theme, there are six upcoming kits that pay homage to the two decades of brick-built moments from the Wizarding World. And to add even more to the celebration, there will be six limited-edition golden Harry Potter minifigures included in the upcoming LEGO kits. Head below for all of the details.

First look at six LEGO Golden Harry Potter minifigs

The LEGO Group’s most recent announcement today lands via Twitter, giving us a first look at six upcoming minifigures from the Wizarding World. Mixing things up from the usual brick-built characters we see, like the recent Looney Tunes minifigures that launched over the weekend, these upcoming Harry Potter figures take the collectors’ approach with unique golden designs.

We’ve seen this celebratory promotion include collectible figures in the past with the 20th anniversary LEGO Star Wars kits, as well as more recently with the golden Ninjago figures that celebrate the 10th year of builds from the theme. And much like those previous releases, builders won’t be able to buy these Harry Potter minifigures individually. Instead, they’ll have to pick up the six upcoming LEGO kits that feature them.

As for the actual figures, we’re getting many of the expected characters ranging from Harry himself to Ron and Hermione. There’s also Snape and Voldemort, but on the more interesting side of things you’ll also find Quirrell. It seems like Dumbledore would have been a fitting inclusion, so it’ll be interesting to see if there’s a particular reason the character has been omitted here.

Details on which classic moments from the series will be included will come in the summer wave, but it’s likely that the builds will be similar to the first collection of Harry Potter LEGO kits to be released. Just like we saw with the Star Wars wave, this upcoming batch of 20th anniversary releases are likely to give us modern twists on classic sets that started releasing in 2001.

We can expect to start seeing the LEGO Group showcase the upcoming builds over the next month or so, which has historically been when creations from summer waves are officially unveiled.

9to5Toys’ Take

Aside from just the figures themselves that are sure to be eye-catching for collectors, I am hopeful that these releases signal the end of the LEGO Harry Potter theme for now. While properties like Star Wars have managed to remain popular even in between movies and TV show releases, there are so many kits that can be derived from the Wizarding World, and with several waves already covering the iconic moments, these upcoming 20th anniversary builds seem like the perfect time to retire things.

Even if it weren’t practical for the LEGO Group to put its Harry Potter sets on hiatus after this summer, it would be nice to see the company’s same philosophies that have canceled recent creations (like the Crook’s Hideout Raid and Boeing V-22 Osprey Helicopter) apply here, too. It’s hard to ignore the backlash around the series’ author, and this would give the LEGO Group an easy out without actually making a fuss.

