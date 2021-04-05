FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO showcases six upcoming 20th anniversary golden Harry Potter minifigures

-
LEGONews
Read more

Today, the LEGO Group is showcasing a collection of six upcoming golden Harry Potter minifigures. With this year being the 20th anniversary of the theme, there are six upcoming kits that pay homage to the two decades of brick-built moments from the Wizarding World. And to add even more to the celebration, there will be six limited-edition golden Harry Potter minifigures included in the upcoming LEGO kits. Head below for all of the details.

First look at six LEGO Golden Harry Potter minifigs

The LEGO Group’s most recent announcement today lands via Twitter, giving us a first look at six upcoming minifigures from the Wizarding World. Mixing things up from the usual brick-built characters we see, like the recent Looney Tunes minifigures that launched over the weekend, these upcoming Harry Potter figures take the collectors’ approach with unique golden designs.

We’ve seen this celebratory promotion include collectible figures in the past with the 20th anniversary LEGO Star Wars kits, as well as more recently with the golden Ninjago figures that celebrate the 10th year of builds from the theme. And much like those previous releases, builders won’t be able to buy these Harry Potter minifigures individually. Instead, they’ll have to pick up the six upcoming LEGO kits that feature them.

As for the actual figures, we’re getting many of the expected characters ranging from Harry himself to Ron and Hermione. There’s also Snape and Voldemort, but on the more interesting side of things you’ll also find Quirrell. It seems like Dumbledore would have been a fitting inclusion, so it’ll be interesting to see if there’s a particular reason the character has been omitted here.

Details on which classic moments from the series will be included will come in the summer wave, but it’s likely that the builds will be similar to the first collection of Harry Potter LEGO kits to be released. Just like we saw with the Star Wars wave, this upcoming batch of 20th anniversary releases are likely to give us modern twists on classic sets that started releasing in 2001.

We can expect to start seeing the LEGO Group showcase the upcoming builds over the next month or so, which has historically been when creations from summer waves are officially unveiled.

9to5Toys’ Take

Aside from just the figures themselves that are sure to be eye-catching for collectors, I am hopeful that these releases signal the end of the LEGO Harry Potter theme for now. While properties like Star Wars have managed to remain popular even in between movies and TV show releases, there are so many kits that can be derived from the Wizarding World, and with several waves already covering the iconic moments, these upcoming 20th anniversary builds seem like the perfect time to retire things.

Even if it weren’t practical for the LEGO Group to put its Harry Potter sets on hiatus after this summer, it would be nice to see the company’s same philosophies that have canceled recent creations (like the Crook’s Hideout Raid and Boeing V-22 Osprey Helicopter) apply here, too. It’s hard to ignore the backlash around the series’ author, and this would give the LEGO Group an easy out without actually making a fuss.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Le Creuset’s cheerful new spring collection has y...
Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming Looney Tun...
Hands-on with the new Aukey Aircore wireless charging s...
ROCCAT’s all-new Vulcan Pro keyboard features opt...
Anker launches 2-in-1 SD Card Reader with Type-C and US...
Assemble LEGO’s Boba Fett + Stormtrooper helmets at $...
adidas gets you ready for golf season with fashionable ...
Microsoft launches massive Xbox Spring Sale with over 7...
Show More Comments

Related

Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming Looney Tunes minifigures

Learn More

LEGO journeys to the Hundred Acre Wood with new 1,200-piece Winnie the Pooh kit

Read more Learn More
Save 20%

Assemble LEGO’s Boba Fett + Stormtrooper helmets at $52, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
All-time lows

LEGO’s 1,200-piece AT-AT Walker returns to low of $135 + $10 off orders over $50

Save now Learn More

Review: LEGO’s new Resistance X-Wing is affordable, but misses the mark

Buy now Learn More

LEGO debuts new limited-edition Amelia Earhart Tribute set, here’s how to score it for FREE

Learn More
Review

LEGO Imperial Shuttle review: A downsized build that delivers plenty of value

Learn More
Save 24%

Jabra’s ANC Elite 85h Headphones fall to new 2021 low at $191 (Save 24%), more from $70

From $70 Learn More