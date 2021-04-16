FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s Kishi MFi Controller Grip elevates iPhone gaming at $85 (New low), more from $70

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesRazer
Save now From $70

Update: Now down to $84.99, saving you an extra $5 from the original discount we tracked. Plus score the Android model for $69.99.

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi iPhone MFi Game Controller Grip at $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer is one of the very first discounts we’ve seen on this version and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Whether you’re always playing the latest Apple Arcade titles or constantly diving into the world of Genshin Impact, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must for avid iPhone gamers. It brings a Switch-like gaming experience to your handset with a Lightning passthrough charging port and an adjustable design that’ll work with everything from the iPhone 12 mini to 12 Pro Max. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Though if you’re happy using the built-in touch controls, going with the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch can deliver a similar ergonomic experience as the lead deal for less. This alternative will only set you back $50 at Amazon and delivers more comfortable gaming sessions alongside a detachable battery pack that’ll wirelessly power your iPhone.

While you’ll find all of the best discounted games for your iOS device in today’s roundup right here, be sure to have a look at iPhone 11 Pro/Max deals at $249 off to put Apple’s A13 Bionic chip towards those more immersive mobile games. Then check out all of the other gear for your handset in our smartphone accessories guide.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller features:

Thumbsticks for Great Accuracy and Tactile Feedback: Refine your aim and execution with a familiar console controller experience, supported by an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Boost your summer vibe with this powerful Marshall Stan...
Jamo’s powered speakers with wood accents now $14...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 17-port PowerHub XL $45, ...
Sennheiser’s latest True Wireless Earbuds are dow...
Amazon just knocked $400+ off Sony’s 75-inch 4K A...
Anker heads into the weekend with discounted iPhone and...
SanDisk lightning fast 1050MB/s Extreme Portable 500GB ...
SanDisk’s Ixpand Qi Pad charges and backs up your...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33%

Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Mouse returns to all-time low at $100 (Save 33%)

$100 Learn More
50% off

Replace your missing wrenches with this 7-piece kit at 50% off, now $30 Prime shipped

$30 Learn More
$150 off

Boost your summer vibe with this powerful Marshall Stanmore II Smart Speaker at $150 off

$250 Learn More
20% off

IZOD Customer Appreciation Event cuts extra 20% off polos, shorts, t-shirts, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Jamo’s powered speakers with wood accents now $149 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $200+)

$149 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 16, 2021 – Save on official iPhone 11 cases, Anker gear, more

Listen now

LEGO celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter sets with 8 new creations

Learn More

Details on new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo, starts tomorrow on PlayStation

FREE Learn More