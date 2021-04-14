Save up to $249 on Apple’s unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max, matching 2021 lows

Woot is currently offering unlocked iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models starting at $879.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. With as much as $249 in savings across various storage capacities and both screen sizes, you’ll be able to lock-in the lowest prices of the year on a new handset. Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 Pro brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP triple camera array around back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Protect your new iPhone 11 Pro by picking up one of these Spigen Ultra Hybrid Cases for $13 at Amazon. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro Max at $12. Comprised of a hybrid TPU bumper and more rugged backplate, this cover protects against bumps, scratches, and even drops. Plus, it comes in a variety of styles to match whichever color iPhone you end up with and is backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 43,000 customers.

Then be sure to give our Apple guide a look for even more of the week’s best deals. All of the latest M1 Macs are currently seeing notable discounts, with up to $140 in savings on the new Mac mini being joined by both the MacBook Pro and Air at $100 off.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

A transformative triple‑camera system that adds tons of capability without complexity. An unprecedented leap in battery life. And a mind‑blowing chip that doubles down on machine learning and pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Welcome to the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!