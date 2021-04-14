FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pocket Anatomy, Tiny Calendar Pro, Aviary, more

It is now time to dive into all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We are now tracking big-time price drops on Apple Watch Series 6 as well as its unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max and the official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case, but we are now briefly turning our attention over to the software side of things and all of the most notable price drops on Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of this morning’s deals include Pocket Anatomy, Tiny Calendar Pro, Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature, the Aviary Twitter client, and more. Hit the jump for all of this morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Recent Contacts: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Anatomy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Aviary: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: After Focus – Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects: FREE (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Portfolio Trader-Stock Tracker: FREE (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Add Line Breaks for Instagram: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Camera М: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Noizio — Calm, Meditate, Sleep: $6 (Reg. $10)

More on Pocket Anatomy‬:

Boost your anatomy knowledge TODAY! With our award-winning app, it’s easy: retrieve any anatomical structure and relevant clinical information in an instant. Search through 1000s of anatomical structures such as ligaments, tendons, arteries, veins, organs, and glossary items. Browse by system layers including skin, skeletal, connective tissue, muscular, circulatory, digestive, reproductive, lymphatic, respiratory, urinary and more…

