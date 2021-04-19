Keep your kitchen waste-free with Rubbermaid’s 60-piece container set for $25 (Save 40%), more

Amazon offers this set of 30 Rubbermaid food storage containers for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Typically selling for upwards of $43, today’s deal saves you up to 40% and marks a new all-time low price. This 60-piece set includes a wide variety of sizes from half-cup all the way up to nine cups of storage, and crafted material that’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and 100% BPA free. I use a set of these at home for all of my leftovers, and the meal prep is a life saver on those frantic work-to-errands-to-whatever-else-I’ve-been-putting-off days. So enjoy your evenings with stress-free meals, and easy cleanup thanks to the resealable steam vent. Rated an impeccable 4.8/5 stars from over 12,600 customers. See below for more.

If you just don’t find yourself with quite that many leftover meals, save a few dollars on this 21-container set for $20. With plenty of space between the three, five, seven, and half-cup containers, you can enjoy all the same quality manufacturing for $5 off today’s lead deal. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 39,600 happy shoppers.

Be sure to hit up the rest of today’s killer kitchen deals, like this professional-grade espresso maker up to $800 off, a 10-quart air fryer down to $60, or the Breville Precision coffee maker for $50 off. Then show the home office some love with Amazon’s utility hook desk down to $46.50, or this dual monitor mount for $27.

Rubbermaid 60-piece food storage container set features:

Easily store food while minimizing clutter around your kitchen using Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers with Easy Find Lids. Featuring a new built in vent for splatter resistant microwaving, these meal prep containers are easy to organize and help conserve space in your cabinets. The lids snap to each other and to the bottom of the containers and have a bright red color, helping ensure that they are always easy to find. Constructed from durable, BPA free plastic, these food containers are built to withstand a wide range of temperatures and are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. Thanks to their clear bases, it’s easy to see the Contents of any container.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!