iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ vacuum now $400 off at an all-time low, more from $199

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of iRobot Robotic vacuums headlined by the Roomba s9+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $899 shipped. Usually fetching $1,299, today’s offer saves you 31%, is the best price of the year, and matches the all-time low set only once before back over the holidays. As the flagship offering from iRobot’s lineup of robotic vacuums, the Roomba S9+ delivers 3-stage cleaning system, 120-minute runtime, and an anti-allergen system for trapping “99% of pollen and mold allergens.” There’s also smart mapping and Alexa control, as well as an included dirt disposal unit so you don’t have to empty the dustbin as often. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 3,100 customers. Head below for more from $199.

Other notable iRobot vacuum deals:

While you can still lock-in as much as $110 in savings on these highly-rated Roborock smart robotic vacuums with prices starting at $200, there are plenty of other discounts live in our home goods guide, as well. But then be sure to give our hands-on review of the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ robotic vacuum a look, as well.

iRobot Roomba s9+ features:

The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum – our smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet. The Roomba s9+ automatically empties into a disposable AllergenLock bag that holds dirt and dust – so you don’t have to think about vacuuming from start to finish. The s9+ has a suite of groundbreaking technology designed for a superior clean deep into corners and along edges. Using Imprint Smart Mapping, Roomba s9+ learns, maps and adapts to your home, determining the best way to clean.

