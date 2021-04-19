Arcade1Up’s X-Men vs. Street Fighter Cabinet sees first discount at $150 off, more from $29

Walmart currently offers the Arcade1Up X-Men vs. Street Fighter Cabinet for $349 shipped. Down from its usual $499 going rate, today’s offer amounts 30% in savings, is the very first discount we’ve seen, and subsequently a new all-time low. Having just launched last fall, this Arcade1Up cabinet brings some retro gaming action to your setup complete with a pair of arcade controls for going head to head with friends. Alongside plenty of eye-catching graphics, this 4-foot tall cabinet packs a matching riser, 17-inch color screen, and the ability to play X-Men vs Street Fighter, X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. Rated 4.9/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $29.

Walmart is also offering the Arcade1Up Ms. PAC-MAN Arcade Cabinet for $319.99. Down from $400, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $29 and is a new all-time low. This cabinet sports much of the same features as the lead deal, just with Ms. PAC-MAN theming, a single pair of arcade controls, and three extra games; PAC-MANIA, PAC-MAN Plus, and Galaxian. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 275 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Also on sale today, Walmart is discounting a selection of Arcade1Up Adjustable Stools starting at $29 each. Down from $80, you’re looking at up to 64% in savings across the board with today’s offer beating our previous mentions by upwards of $20 and marking new all-time lows. Each of these stools come decked out in retro gaming iconography from various cabinets and feature height-adjustable designs that stand up to 29.5-inches tall. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you’ll find the entire selection on sale below.

Arcade1Up X-Men vs. Street Fighter Cabinet features:

Bringing you authentic arcade experiences in an home arcade form factor, Arcade1Up game cabinets are must-haves for your family’s game room, game cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces.Shoryukens, optic blasts, yoga flames, adamantium claws, and oh, so much more. This X-Men vs Street Fighter cabinet also includes X-Men: Children of the Atom, and Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, for endless hours of hard-hitting action!

