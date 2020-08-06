After being announced back in June, Arcade1Up’s latest batch of retro-inspired arcade cabinets are now being rolled out alongside the announcement of new details. The highly anticipated X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinet is now launching with built-in Wi-Fi for online matchmaking, alongside new head-to-head Pac-Man experiences and more. Head below for all the details on the Arcade1Up X-Men cabinet and how to lock-in your pre-orders for all the new releases.

New details on X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinet

When we first got a look at the new Arcade1Up releases earlier this summer, the X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinet was easily one of the most notable from the collection. Featuring a collection of fighting games alongside the titular release, you’ll be able to dive into X-Men Children of Atom, Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel vs. CAPCOM. While there’s two built-in sets of controls, Arcade1Up has now announced that you’ll be able to play online against opponents as well.

The new cabinet is outfitted with Wi-Fi connectivity for joining online matchmaking and proving your fighting skills against virtual opponents. Given our current social climate caused by the pandemic, this a pretty great addition to an already unique piece of retro gaming. Arcade1Up’s X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinet is also now available for pre-order at Best Buy and enters with a $499.99 price tag.

Other Arcade1Up pre-orders are live

On top of the X-Men vs. Street Fighter release, you’ll now be able to pre-order a few other new unveils from Arcade1Up. The unique Ms. Pac-Man Head-to-Head Table is another standout, bringing eight versions of the iconic title to your game room. It features a tabletop design, two pairs of controls, and all the retro visuals you’d expect. Right now you can lock your pre-order in at Best Buy for $499.99. Or if you’re more of a fan of the classic cabinet style, the new Ms. Pac-Man machine is $449.99.

Arcade1Up’s new compact Counter-Cades are also available for pre-order today as well. They’re available in both standard and Ms. versions of Pac-Man, complete with games based on their namesakes. There’s also Galaga and Dig-Dug. Each of the countertop-ready cabinets are now available for pre-order at Best Buy with $150 price tags.

For fans of Big Buck Hunt hoping to see signs of an impending release, it looks like Arcade1Up is still holding back on the more modern arcade shooter. While you can get all the details in our launch coverage right here, the cabinet likely won’t be launching until later this year.

