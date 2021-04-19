Expand your Star Wars collection with up to 45% off Mandalorian Funko POP! figures from $6

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Star Wars Funko POP! figures starting at $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is the 10-inch Funko POP! Chrome Mandalorian at $26.96. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, is $3 under previous discounts, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting the same iconic design that’s to be expected from Funko POP!, this Chrome Mandalorian figure recreates the fan-favorite character to stand 10-inches tall. Mando himself comes decked out in his signature Beskar armor, which has a chrome finish to make this an eye-catching display piece in your collection. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Star Wars Funko POP! deals:

Yesterday saw a collection of Star Wars, Pokémon, and other collectibles go on sale at GameStop, as the retailer launched an up to 20% off sale. But once you’ve checked out those discounts, go lock-in some of the very first discounts on LEGO’s new 2021 sets, including everything from Minecraft to City, Creator, and more starting at $12.

Funko POP! Chrome Mandalorian features:

From Star Wars The Mandalorian, 10 inch Chrome Mandorian with the Child. This super sized figure stands 10 inches tall and comes in a window box display. Make sure to collect all The Mandalorian figures from Funko! This super sized figure stands 10 inches tall, which is about 3 times larger than a normal sized pop! vinyl, and comes in a window box display.

