FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your Star Wars collection with up to 45% off Mandalorian Funko POP! figures from $6

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesFunko Pop!
Save 45% From $6

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Star Wars Funko POP! figures starting at $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is the 10-inch Funko POP! Chrome Mandalorian at $26.96. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, is $3 under previous discounts, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting the same iconic design that’s to be expected from Funko POP!, this Chrome Mandalorian figure recreates the fan-favorite character to stand 10-inches tall. Mando himself comes decked out in his signature Beskar armor, which has a chrome finish to make this an eye-catching display piece in your collection. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Star Wars Funko POP! deals:

Yesterday saw a collection of Star Wars, Pokémon, and other collectibles go on sale at GameStop, as the retailer launched an up to 20% off sale. But once you’ve checked out those discounts, go lock-in some of the very first discounts on LEGO’s new 2021 sets, including everything from Minecraft to City, Creator, and more starting at $12.

Funko POP! Chrome Mandalorian features:

From Star Wars The Mandalorian, 10 inch Chrome Mandorian with the Child. This super sized figure stands 10 inches tall and comes in a window box display. Make sure to collect all The Mandalorian figures from Funko! This super sized figure stands 10 inches tall, which is about 3 times larger than a normal sized pop! vinyl, and comes in a window box display.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Funko Pop!

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Add Barrington’s sleek 48-inch Foosball Table to ...
Workout from home gear as low as $10: Bikes, weight set...
Microsoft’s 4-core GTX 1650-powered Surface Book ...
Amazon has iHealth’s No-Touch Forehead Thermomete...
Add two USB-C to USB-A adapters to your on-the-go work ...
DEWALT 20V MAX drills, saws, sanders, and other tools n...
Arcade1Up’s X-Men vs. Street Fighter Cabinet sees...
Keep your kitchen waste-free with Rubbermaid’s 60...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

GameStop takes up to 20% off Star Wars, Pokémon, Funko POP!, and other collectibles

Save 20% Learn More

Valkyrie joins Apex Legends in Season 9 alongside new weapons, + map on May 4

Learn More

adidas launches new activewear collection with Zoe Saldana at Kohl’s starting from $11

Learn More
Save $100

Add Barrington’s sleek 48-inch Foosball Table to your game room at $180 (Save $100)

$180 Learn More
42% off

Stop vacuuming, Anker’s eufy RoboVacs will do it for you from $150 (Up to 42% off)

From $150 Learn More
30% off

Workout from home gear as low as $10: Bikes, weight sets, benches, more (Up to 30% off)

From $10 Learn More
55% off

Stock up on Amazon Basics LED bulb packs, smart lighting, more from $10 (Up to 55% off)

From $10 Learn More
$300 off

Microsoft’s 4-core GTX 1650-powered Surface Book 3 sees $300 discount to $2,200 at Amazon

$2,200 Learn More