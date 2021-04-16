FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s new 2021 sets on sale for one of the first times: City, Minecraft, Creator, more from $12

-
AmazonLEGOToys & Hobbies
Save 20% From $12

We are now tracking a collection of all-new LEGO 2021 deals at Amazon today with 20% off almost all of the kits that launched at the beginning of the year. Headlining is the LEGO City Family House for $47.99 shipped. Down from its usual $60 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. Having launched at the beginning of the year, this 388-piece creation assembles a three story home complete with four minifigures and a Labrador retriever. Taking a few hits from our Green Deals guide, this brick-built family has installed solar panels and a charging station to go alongside the included electric car. There’s also the all-new road plate design here alongside plenty of accessories. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other notable LEGO 2021 kits on sale:

Minecraft

City

Creator 3-in-1

Earlier today we got a first look at the upcoming 20th anniversary Harry Potter kits, which are joined by our recent review of the 2,300-piece Space Shuttle Discovery set. Then don’t forget you can still save 20% on these LEGO Super Mario kits from $16 as well as the iPhone-controlled Technic Liebherr R Excavator at $100 off.

LEGO City Family House features:

The LEGO City Family House (60291) has a lounge, kitchen, hobby room, bedroom, bathroom and lots of green-living features, including toy solar panels, charging station and a cool EV. Kids can expand this playset using the included Road Plates to create their own city. And with a family of minifigures, plus a Labrador retriever figure, there’s everything they need for hours of imaginative role play. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save $16 on the $69 6-zone Orbit B-hyve smart sprinkler...
Tidy up your garage with Amazon’s Sports Ball Sto...
Shoot movie quality content with this best-selling smar...
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger falls to new Amazon l...
Amazon’s self-made 9-in-1 USB-C Hub falls to $35 ...
Prep for summer cocktails and snacks: Amazon hand blend...
Save up to $110 on highly-rated Roborock smart robotic ...
Leave the library at home, this refurb. 8GB Kindle is o...
Show More Comments

Related

From $12

LEGO’s iPhone-controlled Technic Liebherr R Excavator set now $100 off, more from $12

$100 off Learn More
20% off

Etekcity’s 2-pack of remote-controlled outdoor dual AC outlets is down to just $16 at Woot

$16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Swim Out, Iron Marines, Default App Manager, and more

FREE+ Learn More
35% off

Get weatherproof protection with Under Armour’s Sportstyle Backpack down to $26

$26 Learn More
Review

Tested: Anker’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock is future-proof, compact, and perfect for M1 Macs

Buy now Learn More
$16 off

Save $16 on the $69 6-zone Orbit B-hyve smart sprinkler controller to automate your watering

$69 Learn More
43% off

Tidy up your garage with Amazon’s Sports Ball Storage Rack, now $5.50 (Save 43%)

$5.50 Learn More

Timbuk2 2.0 Collection upgrades its best-selling backpacks and messengers

Learn More