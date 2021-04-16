LEGO’s new 2021 sets on sale for one of the first times: City, Minecraft, Creator, more from $12

We are now tracking a collection of all-new LEGO 2021 deals at Amazon today with 20% off almost all of the kits that launched at the beginning of the year. Headlining is the LEGO City Family House for $47.99 shipped. Down from its usual $60 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. Having launched at the beginning of the year, this 388-piece creation assembles a three story home complete with four minifigures and a Labrador retriever. Taking a few hits from our Green Deals guide, this brick-built family has installed solar panels and a charging station to go alongside the included electric car. There’s also the all-new road plate design here alongside plenty of accessories. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Earlier today we got a first look at the upcoming 20th anniversary Harry Potter kits, which are joined by our recent review of the 2,300-piece Space Shuttle Discovery set. Then don’t forget you can still save 20% on these LEGO Super Mario kits from $16 as well as the iPhone-controlled Technic Liebherr R Excavator at $100 off.

The LEGO City Family House (60291) has a lounge, kitchen, hobby room, bedroom, bathroom and lots of green-living features, including toy solar panels, charging station and a cool EV. Kids can expand this playset using the included Road Plates to create their own city. And with a family of minifigures, plus a Labrador retriever figure, there’s everything they need for hours of imaginative role play.