FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GameStop takes up to 20% off Star Wars, Pokémon, Funko POP!, and other collectibles

-
GameStopToys & Hobbies
Shop now Save 20%

GameStop is now launching a new promotion that’s taking 10% off collectible orders over $60, as well as 20% off when your purchase exceeds $100. Discount is applied automatically at checkout and shipping is free across the board for those getting either of the thresholds. Throughout the sale, you’ll find a batch of collectibles from iconic pop culture series including everything from Star Wars and Pokémon to Among Us, anime, and much more. Whether you’re looking to bring some cool new display pieces to your work from home setup or want to cross some upcoming birthday gifts off your list, now is the perfect time. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable collectibles at GameStop include:

  • Star Wars The Child Animatronic Figure: $60
  • Pokémon 24-inch Bulbasaur Plush: $40
  • Star Wars Darth Revan Force FX Lightsaber: $180 (Reg. $225)
  • Funko POP! Kong: $12
  • Star Wars Millennium Falcon Qi Charger: $50
  • Among Us Red Plush: $17
  • Vintage Slave I Black Series: $120 (Reg. $150)
  • My Hero Academia U.A. Windbreaker: $50
  • R2-D2 Popcorn Maker: $100

Or if none of those picks are quite catching your eye, be sure to check out the entire sale for yourself right here. Then go lock-in some of the very first discounts on LEGO’s new 2021 sets, including everything from Minecraft to City, Creator, and more starting at $12.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

GameStop

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s Scratch-Off World and United States Map ...
LEGO’s new 2021 sets on sale for one of the first...
This fully-playable Ms. PAC-MAN Arcade stands less than...
All-new Funko POP! food characters arrive: Kraft Mac ...
LEGO’s iPhone-controlled Technic Liebherr R Exca...
Check out this $700 voice-activated auto-Transforming O...
New Justice League Zack Snyder Cut Funko POP! figures n...
LEGO’s upcoming 565-piece Venom set launches alon...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: LEGO sale from $5, Reigns Game of Thrones $2, more

From $5 Learn More
Save 20%

Take 20% off this 7-in-1 Weather Monitoring System for $128, more from $80

From $80 Learn More
Save 30%

Get the sleep you deserve with this blue-light cancelling book light at $10, more

From $10 Learn More
Save 24%

Citizen’s Echo Wall Clocks deliver visual Alexa timer alerts from $61 (Save 24%)

From $61 Learn More
Save 20%+

Stock up on vitamins and other supplements with today’s 20% off+ Gold Box sale from $8

From $8 Learn More
$90 off

Bundle this refurb Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro for just $95 (Save $90)

$95 Learn More
Save 21%

NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem lets you ditch the rental unit at $50 (Save 21%)

$50 Learn More
88% off

Amazon takes 88% off best-selling non-fiction eBooks starting from $1

From $1 Learn More