Bring some bass to the desktop: Klipsch Pro 2.1 THX Speaker System now $90 (Reg. up to $140)

Amazon is now offering the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Computer Speaker System for $89.99 shipped. Discount automatically drops in cart. Regularly $140, and more typically selling in the $115 range at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $50 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This set is currently listed at $133 via Walmart as well. This is great way to seriously upgrade your desktop audio with a booming 6.5-inch ported subwoofer and a pair of 3-inch satellite speakers. Alongside the ability to push out 260-watts of audio power, features include a 3.5mm input, an “easy-to-use” control pod for main volume and subwoofer gain, as well as a nice black finish that will look great in most spaces. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the subwoofer, take a look at the Logitech 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speaker setup for $50 shipped. Carrying solid ratings from over 1,600 Amazon customers, these ones will take up even less space on your desk and will certainly provide better audio than your built-in options. But again, don’t expect the bass to be booming like with today’s Klipsch setup.

We also have an ongoing deal available on Jamo’s powered speakers with wood accents. But if it’s the portable options you’re after check out these offers on JBL’s Xtreme 2 Portable Speaker, Anker’s Soundcore IPX5 waterproof speaker, and the Marshall Stanmore II Smart model, alongside everything else in our portable Bluetooth speaker hub.

More on the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Speaker System:

LEGENDARY SOUND EXPERIENCE FROM KLIPSCH AND THX – The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Speaker System pairs the legendary sound of Klipsch audio with the revolutionary THX experience, filling the room with incredible sound for gaming, movies, or music

KLIPSCH MICROTRACTRIX HORN TECHNOLOGY makes a major contribution to the ProMedia’s amazing clarity. Their highly efficient design reproduces more sound from every watt of power, controlling the dispersion of that sound and sending it straight to your ears

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!