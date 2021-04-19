FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone is backed by four rear cameras at $400 (Save $300)

-
AndroidB&HNokia
Reg. $700 $400

B&H currently offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Typically fetching $700, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings, is $230 under Amazon’s sale price, and comes within $20 of our previous mention for the all-time low. Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor. Rated 4.4/5 stars and our hands-on review will give you an even better look at what to expect.

Another notable feature on the Nokia 8.3 smartphone is expandable microSD storage, which makes using a portion of your savings on this Samsung 256GB card an easy recommendation. Bringing this into the mix will not only give you plenty of extra room for photos and videos, but will only run you $33 at Amazon right now.

Don’t forget that you can still save on Nokia’s all-new 5.4 Android Smartphone, which just recently dropped to the lowest price yet at $190. This one provides a more affordable experience compared to the lead deal, but many of the same features including dual SIM card support and more. Or just put your savings towards this SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSD Card while it’s down to $22.50.

Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone features:

If you’re serious about mobile photography and videography, then the Nokia 8.3 Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone is a solid choice, as it’s PureView camera system delivers four different cameras, all sporting Zeiss optics. You get 64MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras for capturing sweeping vistas and landscapes. You also get a 2MP macro camera for extremely detailed close-up images, and a 2MP depth sensor for professional-style portraits. For video, the rear cameras can capture at up to 4K UHD resolution. The front of the camera provides a 24MP wide camera for HDR selfie images and videos at up to 1080p.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

B&H

Nokia

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Woot has cert. refurb Google Pixel 3/XL handsets on sal...
Best Android app deals of the day: Swim Out, Iron Marin...
TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches now up to $75 off at Amaz...
Nokia’s all-new 5.4 Android Smartphone drops to lowes...
Let JBL’s Xtreme 2 Portable Speaker serenade you ...
Motorola’s unlocked G Stylus Smartphone sees 33% ...
OnePlus 8/Pro anniversary sale takes $200 off handsets ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $60

Nokia’s all-new 5.4 Android Smartphone drops to lowest price yet at $190 (Save $60)

$190 Learn More
40% off

Nike Flash Sale offers 40% off rarely discounted styles: Flyknit, Air Max, more

shoes from $40 Learn More
65% off

Smartphone Accessories: mophie Juice Pack Connect Mini $24 (Save 65%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Juicy Realm, To the Moon, 911 Operator, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $40

Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Alt History Collection $27, Dragon Quest XI S $25, more

$27 Learn More
2021 lows

Eve HomeKit Color Light Strip sees first discount of the year at $70, more from $35

From $35 Learn More
Reg. $130

Insignia’s stainless steel 10-qt. Air Fryer Oven drops to $60 shipped for today only (Reg. $130)

$60 Learn More
Save now

Anker’s 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera falls to $30 (Save 25%), more in latest sale from $11

From $11 Learn More