Shoot movie quality content with this best-selling smartphone stabilizer at $75.50

Lauterus via Amazon is offering this 3-axis gimbal smartphone stabilizer for $75.64 shipped. Down from it’s typical $90 going rate, today’s savings is only the second major price cut we’ve tracked and matches the all-time low. Featuring a variety of motion-tracking, 3D fantasy, and other stabilizing effects, you can bring professional level quality to you at-home videography for less. Add a smooth, cinematic quality to your content, whether you’re filming high-octane sports footage, or a simple day out with friends. You can rely on 12-hours of battery life and a plethora of features like slow motion, beauty retouching, time-lapse, and more from the gimbal app. Compatible with most smartphones, this #1 best-selling stabilizer is rated 4.3/5 stars from over 8,100 customers. See below for more.

No matter what type of setup you’re working with, you can amplify your smartphone camera quality with this 9-in-1 lens kit for down to $23.79. Be ready for any adventure, with 0.36X and 0.63X wide angle, 20X and 15X macro, fisheye, telephoto, and three special effect lenses. They’re even stackable for combination use, so you’ll always have the right tool for the job no matter the shoot. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 customers.

3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer features:

From fast-moving action, like sports, to vlogs and interviews, to documentaries and independent features, the hohem’s design sophistication and convertibility make it a unique production tool. Updated sports mode allows you to shoot incredibly smooth shots even while going to extremes like running up & downstairs, cycling outdoors, or traveling over rugged terrain. And a newly developed “inception” mode that would able to vertically rotate your phone 360° spontaneously when filming, giving you the master-like video-making experience. Works with most smartphones.

