FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Shoot movie quality content with this best-selling smartphone stabilizer at $75.50

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessories
Save 15% $75.50

Lauterus via Amazon is offering this 3-axis gimbal smartphone stabilizer for $75.64 shipped. Down from it’s typical $90 going rate, today’s savings is only the second major price cut we’ve tracked and matches the all-time low. Featuring a variety of motion-tracking, 3D fantasy, and other stabilizing effects, you can bring professional level quality to you at-home videography for less. Add a smooth, cinematic quality to your content, whether you’re filming high-octane sports footage, or a simple day out with friends. You can rely on 12-hours of battery life and a plethora of features like slow motion, beauty retouching, time-lapse, and more from the gimbal app. Compatible with most smartphones, this #1 best-selling stabilizer is rated 4.3/5 stars from over 8,100 customers. See below for more.

No matter what type of setup you’re working with, you can amplify your smartphone camera quality with this 9-in-1 lens kit for down to $23.79. Be ready for any adventure, with 0.36X and 0.63X wide angle, 20X and 15X macro, fisheye, telephoto, and three special effect lenses. They’re even stackable for combination use, so you’ll always have the right tool for the job no matter the shoot. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 customers.

For even more smartphone accessory deals, check out deals on wireless earbuds from the new Echo Buds 2 with 6-months of Music Unlimited and Audible, $50 off the new Google Pixel Buds at $129, and Sennheiser’s latest True Wireless Earbuds at more than 50% off. Or take a look at our smartphone accessories roundup, with everything from chargers, cases, and more starting as low as $11.

3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer features:

From fast-moving action, like sports, to vlogs and interviews, to documentaries and independent features, the hohem’s design sophistication and convertibility make it a unique production tool. Updated sports mode allows you to shoot incredibly smooth shots even while going to extremes like running up & downstairs, cycling outdoors, or traveling over rugged terrain. And a newly developed “inception” mode that would able to vertically rotate your phone 360° spontaneously when filming, giving you the master-like video-making experience. Works with most smartphones.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

About the Author

LEGO’s new 2021 sets on sale for one of the first...
Save $16 on the $69 6-zone Orbit B-hyve smart sprinkler...
Tidy up your garage with Amazon’s Sports Ball Sto...
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger falls to new Amazon l...
Amazon’s self-made 9-in-1 USB-C Hub falls to $35 ...
Prep for summer cocktails and snacks: Amazon hand blend...
Save up to $110 on highly-rated Roborock smart robotic ...
Leave the library at home, this refurb. 8GB Kindle is o...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 43%

Score a 2-pack of 1080p outdoor security camera’s with Alexa for $46 (Save $34)

$46 Learn More
Save 20%

LEGO’s new 2021 sets on sale for one of the first times: City, Minecraft, Creator, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
20% off

Etekcity’s 2-pack of remote-controlled outdoor dual AC outlets is down to just $16 at Woot

$16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Swim Out, Iron Marines, Default App Manager, and more

FREE+ Learn More
35% off

Get weatherproof protection with Under Armour’s Sportstyle Backpack down to $26

$26 Learn More
Review

Tested: Anker’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock is future-proof, compact, and perfect for M1 Macs

Buy now Learn More
$16 off

Save $16 on the $69 6-zone Orbit B-hyve smart sprinkler controller to automate your watering

$69 Learn More
43% off

Tidy up your garage with Amazon’s Sports Ball Storage Rack, now $5.50 (Save 43%)

$5.50 Learn More