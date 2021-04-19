FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Latest Sony 4K projectors debut with staggering prices, ‘pristine’ quality, X1 processors, more

Sony is a brand that is respected across several different product categories, one notably being projectors. The company doesn’t tend to take shortcuts in this arena, leading most of its units to fetch significantly more than budget-friendly competitors like ViewSonic, Optoma, and others. This continues to be the case with two native 4K solutions that are now available for pre-order. The newest Sony 4K projectors share the same X1 processor used in its BRAVIA lineup, paving the way for features like “Dynamic HDR Enhancer” and “Reality Creation.” Continue reading to learn more.

Latest Sony 4K projectors deliver ‘pristine’ edge-to-edge image quality

Sony’s latest UHD projector lineup is ready to not only play 4K video, but also upscale 2K and 1080p content with Reality Creation technology. This is thanks to the integration of Sony’s X1 processor. Increased power also delivers enhanced HDR by analyzing each frame to optimize contrast performance to make “bright scenes brighter and the dark scenes darker.”

Native 4K support in onboard both units delivers a 4096 x 2160 resolution that’s entirely free of cropping. A differentiating feature for Sony’s top-of-the-line VPL-VW1025ES unit includes brightness levels of 2,200 lumens as compared to 1,500 lumens in the VPL-VW325ES model. The higher-end projector also utilizes laser technology instead of a lamp.

“Sony’s 4K SXRD projectors have led the market for years, and these new models take the viewer’s experience to the next level,” said Neal Manowitz, president and COO, Sony Electronics Inc. “Whether they’re for enjoying the latest movies or playing action-packed games, our newest projectors deliver a dynamic, big screen experience that truly immerses viewers in their favorite content.”

Pricing and availability

Of both the new Sony 4K projectors, VPL-VW325ES is the most affordable. I use that word loosely as pricing is locked in at $5,499. This unit is available in both white and black colorways. Sony’s top-of-the-line projector (VPL-VW1025ES) has an astonishing $39,999 price tag. Each model and variant is now available for pre-order and is slated to launch on May 7.

9to5Toys’ Take

While high price tags for UHD projectors may have been justified several years ago, Sony faces an uphill battle to convince buyers that its latest offerings justify the staggering cost. This rings especially true with companies like Optoma and ViewSonic offering a variety of 4K units that clock in the $1,000-$1,500 price range.

Another premium and well-respected brand that competes closer to the new Sony 4K projectors on price is Epson, but even that company sells a few more affordable projectors that are able to go head-to-head with more budget-friendly solutions. Only time will tell if these will be dead on arrival or a hit among cinema enthusiasts.

