As projectors gain increased brightness and 4K resolution becomes mainstream, the list of reasons that generally makes most folks stick with TVs is gradually fading away. Over the past several months we’ve covered projectors from Miroir and InFocus that zero in on portability, but leave us high and dry when it comes features that make us seriously consider replacing TVs.

At roughly the same time as BenQ debuted its newest home theater projector, Epson is now showing its latest and greatest offerings. Dubbed the Home Cinema 5050UB and 5050UBe, these new Epson 4K projectors sport 2,600 lumens, HDR10, and much more.

Contending with the best

While several 4K projectors have hit the market over the last few years, there are always better technologies being packed in that can make lower cost options seem worthy of passing up. Epson thinks that its 4K PRO-UHD2 resolution enhancement technology makes it a significantly better product when compared to the gear that preceded it.

“By retaining the outstanding black performance from the previous generation and adding our latest 4K PRO-UHD2 resolution enhancement technology, we’ve raised the bar again with the new Home Cinema solutions to deliver top contenders for the best DIY home theater projectors available today”, said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America.

By implementing this tech, these new Epson 4K projectors deliver a brighter picture, increased color accuracy, and noticeably better contrast thanks to HDR10 compatibility. Both of the Epson 4K projectors feature UltraBlack technology which uses a proprietary filter to minimize light leakage and provider deeper blacks.

To two projectors are differentiated by the inclusion of an Epson WirelessHD transmitter. This allows Epson’s Home Cinema 5050UBe to receive 4K at 30 frames per second without needing to clumsily run wires. The transmitter includes four HDMI ports, allowing users to plug in several devices.

Pricing and availability

Both of the new Epson 4K projectors clock in at roughly $3,000. The least expensive of the two is the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB with a retail price of $2,999. To gain wireless connectivity, you’ll need to spend $300 more on Epson’s Home Cinema 5050UBe, setting interested parties back a total of $3,299. Both models are available for order at several locations including Amazon and B&H.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I have been itching to upgrade my current projector to 4K. With over three years of use and several thousand lamp hours, it has served me well and without a doubt could continue for much longer. Until now, I have not really had enough technology and content available to truly take advantage of what one of what these new Epson 4K projectors have to offer.

While I am not in a huge rush to spend $2,999+, the features and power packed into the latest Epson 4K projectors certainly have me ready to pull the trigger once the team at 9to5Toys uncovers a solid discount.

