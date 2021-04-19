FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft’s 4-core GTX 1650-powered Surface Book 3 sees $300 discount to $2,200 at Amazon

-
Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5-inch 1.3GHz i7/32GB/512GB for $2,199.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally retails for $2,500 and today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. You’ll find that this Surface Book 3 delivers a 4-core 8-thread processor and the NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB graphics card for on-the-go gaming and productivity. Featuring up to 15.5-hours of battery life, a full-sized SD card slot, USB-A, and USB-C, this device is the perfect machine for working both at home and away. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t need as much horsepower as today’s lead deal delivers, this HP Chromebook 14 is a great alternative. Coming in at $228.50, it saves you quite a bit when you compare it to the $2,200 that Microsoft’s offering fetches above. However, Chrome OS is more limited than Windows, meaning you can’t install dedicated programs, run full versions of Microsoft Office, or the like here.

Further upgrade your setup by stacking your monitors vertically. Earlier today, we found a deal that delivers a dual monitor mount, which places one on top of the other, at $27. This is similar to the one I have in my setup, which I love for productivity. This discount marks a new low on Amazon, so act quick before the price goes back up.

More about the Surface Book 3:

  • Most powerful Surface laptop yet, with quad-core powered, 10th Gen Intel Core processors. More than 50% faster than Surface Book 2 13.5”.
  • Fastest graphics on Surface, powered by NVIDIA GTX GeForce GPU. 40% more graphics performance than Surface Book 2 13.5″.
  • Power when you need it. Up to 15.5 hours battery life[1] — plus improved standby that extends battery life when you’re away.

