Uplift two displays with Wali’s Dual Monitor Mount at $27 (Amazon low)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback from 52,000+) via Amazon is offering its Dual Monitor Mount for $27.19 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have only seen once before. If you have a couple monitors on a desk, chances are high that your setup can feel a bit cluttered from time to time. With this mount you’ll be able to ditch the two stands holding up your displays and lift them up for a clean and sophisticated look. You can either embrace the look of a single stand or simply fasten the arm to your desk using the included grommet base. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Once everything is up and running, there are bound to be some smudges on those screens. Thankfully today’s savings can cover Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at under $3 Prime shipped. This package will provide 20 pre-moistened wipes that can be used for a wide variety of purposes.

Need a new desk? If so, we just spotted this unit with built-in hooks for $46.50. There are also several monitors discounted as low as $140. Headlining the bunch is Monoprice’s 35-inch Curved UltraWide 100Hz offering at $330. And if you’d like to add a bit of ambiance to your space when it gets dark, check out these minimalistic dusk-to-dawn LED night lights for under $1 each.

WALI Dual Monitor Mount features:

Compatibility: fits monitors up to 27 inch. Weight capacity 22 lbs, VESA detachable 75 x 75 mm or 100 x 100 mm. The free-standing 15.5 x 11 inch V-Base can stably fit any desk With optional 4 inch Diameter Grommet-Base maximum support 4 inch thick desk.

Adjust: easily with quick detach VESA plate +45°/-45° tilt and +90°/-90° swivel, to change reading angles, and 180° rotate from Landscape to portrait mode.

Sturdy construction: the high-grade material ensures a strong and stable connection with your monitor screen. The elegant Engineering keeps your work space looking modern and sleek.

