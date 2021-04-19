FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Uplift two displays with Wali’s Dual Monitor Mount at $27 (Amazon low)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming Dealswali
Amazon low $27

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback from 52,000+) via Amazon is offering its Dual Monitor Mount for $27.19 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have only seen once before. If you have a couple monitors on a desk, chances are high that your setup can feel a bit cluttered from time to time. With this mount you’ll be able to ditch the two stands holding up your displays and lift them up for a clean and sophisticated look. You can either embrace the look of a single stand or simply fasten the arm to your desk using the included grommet base. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Once everything is up and running, there are bound to be some smudges on those screens. Thankfully today’s savings can cover Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at under $3 Prime shipped. This package will provide 20 pre-moistened wipes that can be used for a wide variety of purposes.

Need a new desk? If so, we just spotted this unit with built-in hooks for $46.50. There are also several monitors discounted as low as $140. Headlining the bunch is Monoprice’s 35-inch Curved UltraWide 100Hz offering at $330. And if you’d like to add a bit of ambiance to your space when it gets dark, check out these minimalistic dusk-to-dawn LED night lights for under $1 each.

WALI Dual Monitor Mount features:

  • Compatibility: fits monitors up to 27 inch. Weight capacity 22 lbs, VESA detachable 75 x 75 mm or 100 x 100 mm. The free-standing 15.5 x 11 inch V-Base can stably fit any desk With optional 4 inch Diameter Grommet-Base maximum support 4 inch thick desk.
  • Adjust: easily with quick detach VESA plate +45°/-45° tilt and +90°/-90° swivel, to change reading angles, and 180° rotate from Landscape to portrait mode.
  • Sturdy construction: the high-grade material ensures a strong and stable connection with your monitor screen. The elegant Engineering keeps your work space looking modern and sleek.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals wali

About the Author

Amazon will ship this desk with built-in hooks to your ...
Catan celebrates 25 years of play with expanded anniver...
Add Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 to your Mac or...
Sony’s popular XM3 ANC Earbuds fall to $178 (Save...
Discounted TVs from $99: Samsung 86-inch 4K $402 off, J...
Oculus Quest 2 VR headset bundle sees rare discount to ...
Save 28% on this highly-rated aluminum MacBook stand at...
Score 20 minimalistic dusk-to-dawn LED night lights for...
Show More Comments

Related

47% off

Amazon will ship this desk with built-in hooks to your door for $46.50 (Save 47%, New low)

$46.50 Learn More
New low!

Catan celebrates 25 years of play with expanded anniversary edition, more from $23

$57 Learn More

Classic PS gamers rejoice! Sony will no longer shut down PS3 and Vita stores this summer

Learn More
Reg. $150

Add Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 to your Mac or PC at one of its best prices, now $90

$90 Learn More
Save 50%

Sony’s popular XM3 ANC Earbuds fall to $178 (Save 23%), more from $36

From $36 Learn More
36% off

Discounted TVs from $99: Samsung 86-inch 4K $402 off, JVC 43-inch 1080p $128, more

From $99 Learn More
$300 off

Score Samsung’s 2-in-1 4K Galaxy Chromebook at new low of $499 (Save $300)

$499 Learn More

VariDesk’s latest metal portable stand raises your MacBook to new ergonomic heights

Learn More