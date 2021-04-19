Enjoy streaming without borders, TiVo’s Android TV 4K media player down to $35.50

Amazon is offering the TiVo Stream 4K for $35.54 shipped. While today’s deal shaves a few dollars off of the previous going rate, it still marks the biggest discount of the year and a new all-time low price. The TiVo Stream 4K brings all your streaming channels together on one intuitive device, eliminating the constant channel flipping. You can set up watch lists, search, or peruse recommendations from across all platforms at once, in crystal clear 4K quality. Voice-activated remote commands means you can switch from Live sports or news, to searching for your ideal movie night, all the way down to dimming the lights with integrated Google Assistant devices, all with a few words. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 3,100 Amazon customers. Head below for more.

While most 4K streaming options would run you upwards of $40-$50, like the Fire TV Stick 4K for $50, you can still save a few bucks with this Roku Premiere for $34. You can still enjoy binge watching your favorites from thousands of channels like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and the like with HD and 4K quality picture. Depending on how important TiVo’s “one-stop-shop” feature is to you, this is an ideal streaming option for the lowest price we can find. Plus, it’s compatible with your Alexa devices, so you don’t have to sacrifice those easy voice commands. Rated an average 4.7/5 stars from nearly 68,000 satisfied customers.

If you’re thinking about the latter of today’s streaming deals, you’ll want to take a look at Roku’s Smart Soundbar with AirPlay 2 + HomeKit for premium sound to match that cinematic 4K video. Or check out this VANKYO projector down to just $60 for streaming under the stars.

TiVo Stream 4K features:

Get rid of the walls between what you watch. TiVo recommends your next favorite shows and movies based on what you love, not where they live. The power of voice control makes it easy to find shows. Integrated Google Assistant allows you to launch apps, dim the lights and more. TiVo Stream 4K includes Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock plus many more, so you can get to your shows fast.

