Bring home a new VANKYO projector for summer movie nights from $60 today (Up to 40% off)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 44% off VANKYO home and portable-sized projectors. One standout is the 2020 VANKYO Leisure 430 Mini Video Projector for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $120 and currently fetching $110 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $40 or nearly 35% off and the best price we can find. This one can create a 16:9/4:3, 236-inch display with a 2000:1 contrast ratio and a 50,000-hour LED lamp life. Alongside the built-in speaker and audio output, connectivity options include HDMI, VGA, USB, Micro SD, and RCA AV. It also ships with a 3-year VANKYO warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More deals below from $60.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest, you can score the previous-generation version of the VANKYO Leisure 3 Mini Projector for $70 on Amazon right now after you clip the on-page coupon. This one carries even better ratings from over 22,000 customers and is an Amazon #1 best-seller. The screen size isn’t quite as large and the lamp is rated to last quite as long, but it will certainly do the trick for summer movie nights.

However, options on sale in today’s VANKYO Woot sale start at $60. So be sure to browse through the various models on sale there for both lower and higher-end solutions at up to 44% off.

Also, check out this ongoing deal on the powerful PIQO 1080p Mini Projector as well as our coverage of the Optoma’s new 4K gaming models, the latest ViewSonic portable projector, and our hands-on Tested review for BenQ’s GS2 Portable Projector.

More on the VANKYO Leisure 430 Mini Video Projector:

236” PORTABLE BIG SCREEN EXPERIENCE: Up to 236″ projection size with an aspect ratio of 16:9/4:3. Connect smartphone to the projector through a Type-C/Lightning to HDMI adapter to realize screen synchronization. Ideal for home video in the backyard, hosting parties and movie nights while traveling. (***Adapter is not included in the package***)

REMARKABLE CLARITY AND BRIGHTNESS: Adopts MStar advanced color engine to provides vivid colors and great contrast for images. 2000:1 contrast ratio, 80% brighter than other projectors. Meanwhile, LED light sources to avoid eye strain.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!