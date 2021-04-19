Roku’s Smart Soundbar with AirPlay 2 + HomeKit drops to $150 (Save $30), more

Amazon is currently offering the Roku Smart Soundbar for $149.99 shipped. Having dropped from $180, today’s offer saves you $30, matches our previous mention from earlier in the year for the second-best price to date, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Combining a streaming media play and soundbar, you’ll be able to enjoy everything from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV and Disney+ in 4K HDR. Roku’s Smart Soundbar also features an internal array of four 2.5-inch full-range drivers to upgrade your TV’s audio, alongside additional smart functionality like HomeKit and Airplay 2 support. There’s also an HDMI port alongside USB and optical. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Roku Wireless Subwoofer on sale for $149.99. Down form its $180 going rate, you’re looking at the same $30 discount noted above as well as the best price to date. Compatible with a variety of devices in the Roku ecosystem, including its Smart Soundbar, Wireless Speakers, and Streambar, the brand’s Wireless Subwoofer will up the ante on movie night thanks to added bass. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 645 customers.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing plenty of other noteworthy price cuts in our home theater guide as we start the week, as well. You can still slash $400 off Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV, which enters alongside the more affordable Hisense 55-inch 4K Android TV at $480.

Roku Smart Soundbar features:

Get powerful, immersive sound from this Roku smart soundbar. Four 2.5-inch full-range drivers deliver rich, true-to-source sound reproduction, while the USB and HDMI ports offer easy connection with your TV and smart devices. This Roku smart soundbar comes with a voice remote control that lets you adjust sound and volume settings with your voice.

