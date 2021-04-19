Amazon will ship this desk with built-in hooks to your door for $46.50 (Save 47%, New low)

Amazon is offering the VASAGLE ALINRU Computer Desk for $46.36 shipped. That’s 47% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This reasonably-priced desk boasts a sleek look and provides plenty of room for working from a laptop or desktop. The surface offers up 47.2 by 23.6 inches of work area and on each side of the desk you’ll find four hooks that are perfect for holding headphones, a backpack, and much more. Its frame is said to be sturdy enough to uphold 110 pounds of weight. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put your iPad to work when elevating it on your new desk with MoKo’s $4 Tablet Stand. It weighs less than two ounces and folds flat when not in use. There are six different slots which make it a cinch to find the perfect viewing angle. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by just under 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

The deals are far from over. We just pieced together a list of OMOTON discounts up to 28% off. Headlining the bunch is its highly-rated aluminum MacBook stand for $21.50. If something more basic will do, check out this aluminum MacBook stand at under $6.50 Prime shipped. Other desk-related markdowns include Monoprice’s 35-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor at $330 alongside more from $140.

VASAGLE ALINRU Computer Desk features:

Modern, industrial age, a bygone era—when you place your state-of-the-art laptop on this desk with an industrial design frame and a rustic greige finish, 3 exciting designs merge together

This computer desk has a 47.2” x 23.6” surface area that can accommodate 2-3 monitors. Hang other items such as your headphones or backpack on the 8 hooks provided, which are attached to the side of the table

The robust particleboard combined with robust steel frame offers industrial-like strength to hold the supplies you need to get your work done during the day; this computer desk loads up to 110 lb

