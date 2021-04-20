FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

9to5Toys Daily: April 20, 2021 – Save on iPad Pro, MacBooks, more

-
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2021/04/9to5Toys-Daily-2.1.2021-42021-10.58-AM.mp3

Host:

Blair Altland 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

9to5Toys Daily: April 19, 2021 – Save on Apple Pencil...
9to5Toys Daily: April 16, 2021 – Save on official iPh...
9to5Toys Daily: April 15, 2021 – Anker Gold Box from ...
9to5Toys Daily: April 14, 2021 – Apple Watch Series 6...
9to5Toys Daily: April 13, 2021 – M1 MacBook Air $100 ...
9to5Toys Daily: April 12, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook P...
9to5Toys Daily: April 9, 2021 – Save on Anker iPhone...
9to5Toys Daily: April 8, 2021 – Apple Watch and iPhon...
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 2, 2021 – Save on 10.2-inch iPad, M1 MacBook Pro, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 12, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook Pro, official iPhone 12 cases, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 5, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 8, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch Series 5, iPad Pro, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 29, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook Air, iPad Magic Keyboard, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 13, 2021 – M1 MacBook Air $100 off, Nest Audio Speaker $80, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 25, 2021 – Save on AirPods Pro, iPad Air, and MagSafe chargers

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 23, 2021 – Anker Charging Gold Box, M1 MacBook Air, more

Listen now