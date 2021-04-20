Mobvoi’s spring sale takes up to 40% off latest TicWatch wearables, earbuds, more

Mobvoi is now launching a new spring sale today, taking up to 40% off a selection of its latest Wear OS smartwatches, earbuds, and more starting at $44. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch at $220.99. Also matched at Amazon. Normally fetching $260, today’s offer amounts to $39 in savings and marks the very first discount we’ve seen. Having just launched in March, Mobvoi’s latest wearable arrives with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, up to 30-day battery life, and Wear OS support for pairing with your Android or iOS device. That’s alongside a bevy of fitness tracking features like being able to monitor VO2 Max, breathing, stress, and heart rate. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for all of our other top picks.

This is an upgraded version from TicWatch Pro 2020, 1GB of RAM, upgraded with VO2 Max, TicExercise 3.0, TicSleep 2.0, IP68 Waterproof, TicBreathe monitors your heart rate, stress changes and helps you relax through breathing training ,TicHearing measures environmental noise. 2-30 days on a single charge is achieved by dual layered technology and two modes.