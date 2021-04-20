FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Woot celebrates today’s Apple event with up to $499 off prev-gen. MacBooks, more

-
AppleBest Mac Dealswoot
Shop now $499 off

Ahead of the Apple Spring Loaded event this afternoon, Woot is now discounting a selection of MacBooks and Mac minis from $579.99 for today only. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Throughout the sale you’ll find a selection of Intel machines from Apple paired with sizable discounts for anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest. And with as much as $499 in savings, these are some of the best prices of the year on the previous-generation Mac offerings. Head below for all of our top picks, or just shop the entire sale right here.

Top picks from the Woot Apple event:

Then head on over to our Apple guide for even more price cuts as we start out the week. Best Buy just kicked off its latest 4-day sale that among a selection of other notable discounts, has HomePod mini bundles at $110 and more. Not to mention this ongoing Apple Pencil 2 discount to $115.

13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touchbar features:

Get reliable performance from the Intel Core i7 2.7GHz quad-core processor. Last longer, use less power, and warm up quicker with the unique 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina LED-backlit display. 16GB DDR3 memory – For multitasking power. 1TB solid state drive for an amazingly smooth and fast computing experience. Enhanced viewing with the integrated Intel UHD graphics

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro…

woot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Stop vacuuming, Anker’s eufy RoboVacs will do it ...
Stock up on Amazon Basics LED bulb packs, smart lightin...
Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band sees very first disc...
Best Buy’s latest 4-day sale discounts HomePod mini b...
Woot discounts ecobee smart heating and cooling gear + ...
Woot has cert. refurb Google Pixel 3/XL handsets on sal...
Apple Pencil 2 sees rare Amazon discount to second-best...
Apple Watch SE falls to $5 per month at Verizon for a l...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Apple’s 512GB M1 MacBook Air is now down to a new all-time low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
4-days only

Best Buy’s latest 4-day sale discounts HomePod mini bundles, electric scooters, more

Save now Learn More
New low

Upgrade your home office setup with Amazon Basics’ ergonomic chair at a low of $133

$133 Learn More
Reg. $36

Be prepared with this emergency crank radio at an Amazon low of $25.50

$25.50 Learn More

Valkyrie joins Apex Legends in Season 9 alongside new weapons, + map on May 4

Learn More

adidas launches new activewear collection with Zoe Saldana at Kohl’s starting from $11

Learn More
Save $100

Add Barrington’s sleek 48-inch Foosball Table to your game room at $180 (Save $100)

$180 Learn More
42% off

Stop vacuuming, Anker’s eufy RoboVacs will do it for you from $150 (Up to 42% off)

From $150 Learn More