Woot celebrates today’s Apple event with up to $499 off prev-gen. MacBooks, more

Ahead of the Apple Spring Loaded event this afternoon, Woot is now discounting a selection of MacBooks and Mac minis from $579.99 for today only. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Throughout the sale you’ll find a selection of Intel machines from Apple paired with sizable discounts for anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest. And with as much as $499 in savings, these are some of the best prices of the year on the previous-generation Mac offerings. Head below for all of our top picks, or just shop the entire sale right here.

Top picks from the Woot Apple event:

Then head on over to our Apple guide for even more price cuts as we start out the week. Best Buy just kicked off its latest 4-day sale that among a selection of other notable discounts, has HomePod mini bundles at $110 and more. Not to mention this ongoing Apple Pencil 2 discount to $115.

13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touchbar features:

Get reliable performance from the Intel Core i7 2.7GHz quad-core processor. Last longer, use less power, and warm up quicker with the unique 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina LED-backlit display. 16GB DDR3 memory – For multitasking power. 1TB solid state drive for an amazingly smooth and fast computing experience. Enhanced viewing with the integrated Intel UHD graphics

