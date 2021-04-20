FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon live plant Mother’s Day sale from $19: Sansevieria, Peace Lily, Aloe, more up to 30% off

-
Costa Farms
30% off From $19

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Costa Farms live plants for Mother’s Day. Alongside these ongoing succulent plant deals, this is a great opportunity to score mom a sweet live plant gift for her big day that could very well last for years to come. The deals start from $19 and range from mini Aloe plants all the way to larger Peace Lillys and Snake Sansevieria floor plants, all of which come in a nice ceramic pot or decorative planter. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries a 4+ star rating. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the Costa Farms Amazon Mother’s Day sale. 

Costa Farms Amazon Mother’s Day sale:

We also have some succulents deals to browse through from $14 Prime shipped. Just make sure you check out our roundup of the best spring wreaths to spruce up your front door as well. Head over to our home goods guide for more or just buy something to grow your own veggies and flowers in today’s AeroGarden roundup with deals starting from $60 Prime shipped

More on the Costa Farms Snake Sansevieria:

  • Is this a gift? Please choose “this is a gift” At check out to add a personalized message.
  • The snake plant features stiff, upright, sword-like leaves Banded or edged in gray, silver, or gold.
  • Add life to any room at home, A porch or patio, or Share the Green with the office
  • Grows Best near a sunny window, can tolerate low light. Water when the top couple inches of the soil are dry
  • Height at shipping is approximately 2-feet (24 Inches) tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to the top of the plant

