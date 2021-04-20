FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AeroGarden’s 2020 Sprout indoor setup falls to $60 (Reg. $100) + up to $140 off Farm XL models

-
$140 off From $60

Today only, we have spotted a few notable AeroGarden deals from Woot and Amazon. One standout here at Woot is the AeroGarden Sprout (2020 Model) for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This one is regularly $100, currently fetching $81 at Amazon, and is now at one of the best Amazon prices we have ever tracked. This newer model was already one of the more affordable in the lineup, and it just dropped even lower. The Sprout can grow three plants at once to about 10-inches high. It ships with everything you need including the 10-watt LED light system, one-touch controls with no experience needed, and a 3-pod seed kit to get started (Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill). Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More AeroGarden deals below. 

Also for today, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 37% off the massive AeroGarden Farm 24 model starting from $520 shipped. Both models are originally $800 and typically sell in the $650 rate these days with this morning’s offers being the lowest we can find. If you’re looking to start more of an indoor vegetable farm with 24 plants than a modest three-plant garden, these deals are for you and represent up to $140 or more in savings on both options. Rated 4+ stars.  

While we are talking greenery home decor, check out these ongoing succulent bundle offers at Amazon from $14 Prime shipped and browse through our roundup of the Best spring wreaths to spruce up your front door. But if its the workshop and your outdoor space your focused on now, yesterday’s DEWALT Amazon sale is the place to be and be sure to hit up this deal on RIDGID’s 18V cordless blower kit

More on the AeroGarden Sprout:

AeroGarden Sprout – Grow anywhere with style and convenience. The 3-Pod Sprout garden is our smallest countertop garden with 10 inches of grow height and a sleek, slim design that fits easily in the kitchen or any room in your house. With the AeroGarden Sprout, it’s easy to grow fresh, natural food right on your countertop, guaranteed.

Start working out at home with the BodyBoss 2.0 gym, no...
Apple’s latest iPad Pro now up to $120 off ahead ...
SanDisk’s 1050MB/s 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD drops do...
Samsung’s new Smart Monitors rock AirPlay 2, Netf...
Twelve South’s iPhone 12/Pro leather BookBook Wallet ...
Woot celebrates today’s Apple event with up to $4...
Upgrade your home office setup with Amazon Basics’...
Be prepared with this emergency crank radio at an Amazo...
